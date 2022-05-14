Motorists flouting Christchurch bus lane rules cop $2.6m in fines

Bus lanes on Christchurch’s Riccarton Rd has pulled in $1.2m in fines from motorists flouting rules in the last four years.

Christchurch drivers have paid more than $1.9 million for breaking bus lane rules in the city since 2018, with fines of almost $1500 dished out each day.

More than 16,000 penalties have been issued to people caught driving in the lanes since the offence was introduced four years ago, and $2.6m worth of fines have been issued.

Nearly 8000 penalties have also been handed out to those parking in bus lanes since 2015.

Among those caught was Ben Alexander.

In a rush, when a car broke down at a busy intersection he thought he would just whip through a bus lane to turn left. A few weeks later, his boss received a $150 fine in the mail.

The bus lane Alexander was nabbed at is on Riccarton Rd, the city council’s biggest money earner from parking or driving illegally.

Since it opened in 2018 it has racked up over $1.2m in fines.

Views on the issue are divided.

The AA said New Zealand’s bus lanes needed to be overhauled as councils are raking in millions of dollars in fines, but one bus operator said tougher enforcement is needed.

And a South Island transport expert said he had “no sympathy” for people fined for driving in a bus lane.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Ben Alexander copped a ticket on Riccarton Rd for driving in the bus lane.

In Auckland, bus lane cameras have been dishing out $12,000 in fines a day, while a road trial closing one end of a popular Mount Maunganui through road – except for buses and authorised vehicles – has racked up $1.2m in fines in just two weeks.

Fines issued for parking in Christchurch’s bus lanes jumped from 951 in 2018 to 1769 by the end of November 2019, while penalties for driving in them rose from 1870 to 4203 over the same period.

Parking in a bus lane attracts a $60 fee, while a fine for driving in one is $150.

The past three years have seen Christchurch drivers fined a broadly consistent amount for driving in bus lanes, with $501,300 paid in fines in 2019, $474,150 in 2020 and $440,250 in 2021.

Council transport operations manager Stephen Wright said these fines are just one of the strategies used to encourage positive road user behaviour.

“Alongside this, council provides information and awareness of why we have bus lanes and education, so we can make a difference to peoples parking/driving behaviour,” he said.

Revenue from bus lane infringements is directed to the council’s parking compliance budget.

Christchurch City Council Bus drivers ‘understandably become upset’ when people drive in bus lanes, says operator Go Bus.

Alexander was caught on CCTV driving in the bus lane for more than 50 metres, the maximum distance allowed.

All bus lanes on Riccarton Rd, except one section of lane from Deans Ave to Mandeville on the South Side, operate for 24 hours a day. Each lane is monitored by three CCTV cameras.

“I know you’re not supposed to use them and I understand the reasons for them, but in my situation I felt a little hard done by,” Alexander said.

He felt it was “silly” to sit in traffic when he needed to turn off and there were no buses were in sight.

AA spokesperson Dylan Thomsen said the fact drivers are so regularly getting ticketed on Riccarton Rd “indicates to us that there is an issue council should be looking at”.

“Not all drivers are intentionally going out to break rules. Fifty metres can be hard to judge.”

Thomsen said drivers getting fined so often was a problem nationwide that needed to be addressed, possibly with better signs and educational campaigns.

Axel Downard-Wilke, a traffic engineer and transport planner in New Zealand since 1998, said bus lanes are “by far the most important tool to make public transport more attractive”.

“Studies have repeatedly shown that what’s important to public transport users is reliability, then travel time, and then, much lower down, value for money,” he said.

“Bus lanes achieve travel time reliability first and foremost, but also increase bus travel speed, and if road controlling authorities don’t enforce bus lanes then the benefits of bus lanes evaporate.”

He has no sympathy for motorists “getting pinged” for driving in bus lanes, he said.

Cole Eastham-Farrelly/RNZ More than 16,000 penalties have been dished out to people caught driving in bus lanes since the offence was introduced in 2018.

“Nobody must drive in a bus lane but if you volunteer to do so, you also volunteer to open your wallet if you get caught.

“And if lots of drivers do it, this indicates that either the level of enforcement isn’t high enough or the fine is too low, which is set by central government.”

A spokesperson for Go Bus, which operates bus services in 13 towns and cities across the country, said bus lanes “improve the reliability of services for passengers”, which is “one of the main issues when people choose to use public transport”.

“Bus lanes reduce the vagaries of travel time caused by congestion, they also mean quicker journeys.

“A reliable bus service with quicker and more reliable journeys also means less drivers and less buses required to provide the timetable, which is a saving to the community funding the bus service.”

Go Bus supports “stronger enforcement of bus lane rules”, than currently observed, they said.

“Bus drivers, and passengers, understandably become upset when there is a disruption to the operation of the bus lane as it causes a delay to their journey.

“The attractiveness of buses increases when they are given clear priority over cars. Where poor enforcement means cars drive in or park on bus lanes with impunity, then the positive impacts of the bus lanes are diminished.”