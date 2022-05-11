'Can’t afford to wait longer': Sport and business leaders want Christchurch stadium built

An official site blessing of Te Kaha (the arena) and Te Kaharoa (the precinct), and a sod-turning ceremony mark the start of early works on Canterbury’s 30,000 seat stadium.

Increase the budget or cut seats? That is the choice Christchurch city councillors look set to make due to fresh budget issues facing Christchurch’s new central city stadium.

Sport and business leaders say if the council does not crack on and build the covered, 30,000-seat stadium, the problems will only get worse.

Stuff understands the project is now at least $50m over budget.

Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge said the situation facing the council was tricky.

Christchurch City Council/Supplied Christchurch's planned half-a-billion-dollar, 30,000-seat stadium is facing another major cost blowout, this time thought to be driven largely by global supply issues, and the cost and availability of workers and materials.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch's new stadium faces another budget blowout of at least $50m

* Christchurch's new $533m stadium design 'lacks green credentials'

* The Crown will not fund Christchurch stadium's extra $50 million cost

* The $50m hole: Hunting for the money to build Christchurch's new stadium

* Christchurch to get 30,000-seat stadium after council bends to the will of the people



“The danger we’ve got now is if we keep kicking the can down the road, we’ll either never build it or ... costs will continue to escalate.”

He said it felt like Christchurch was not whole without a new stadium.

“My concern is if we stumble now, it’s a critical piece of our city and we’re not a proper city without one.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge says Christchurch does not feel whole without a proper stadium.

Sport Canterbury chief executive Julyan Falloon​ said any pause in the project would be catastrophic.

“We just can’t afford to wait longer. We’ve got to move forward because the longer it takes, the cost will just continue to escalate.”

Falloon said he wanted councillors to be aspirational, stick to the 30,000-seat capacity and approach other councils across Greater Christchurch to ask for a contribution before considering reducing capacity.

He said the blowout was not surprising, given supply chain issues and the increasing cost of construction.

Supply chain logistics, escalating costs of materials, and the cost and availability of workers were previously identified as “very high risks” facing the stadium.

Central City Business Association chairperson Annabel Turley said the longer the stadium took to build, the more it would cost.

“They just really need to crack on and get it done,” she said. “Every day it’s delayed it’s going to cost more money.”

Joe Johnson/Stuff Central City Business Association chairperson Annabel Turley says delaying the stadium further means it will cost more in the long run.

On Tuesday, every city councillor and Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel were approached for comment.

The mayor did not respond, while deputy mayor Andrew Turner declined to comment.

Cr Sam MacDonald, who is deputy chairperson of the council’s finance committee, said given the money spent on the stadium already, “we just need to get on and build the bloody thing”.

He said he expected the stadium’s independent governance board was doing all it can to “drive value with the contractors”.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Cr Sam MacDonald says the city needs to “get on and build the bloody thing”.

Cr James Gough said this independent board was “exceptionally capable” and was working through “inevitable challenges”.

Gough said he would very worried if a “small but vocal anti-brigade” now tried to put the stadium in jeopardy. “The truth is, we just need to get on with it.”

Cr Jake McLellan, who represents the central ward, said Christchurch people had got promises “on size and scope that can’t credibly be paid for within existing budgets”.

Councillors now have a “tough choice” on spending more or reducing scope, McLellan said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Jake McLellan says councillors have a “tough choice” between spending more or reducing the stadium’s scope.

“This is going to be a really important conversation with the public and it’s important we get it right to ensure no delays.”

Cr Phil Mauger, who is running for the mayoralty this year, said the city should have been cutting the ribbon now, not starting with a shovel in the ground.

“But that’s life, we’re in possibly the worst possible time ever for cost increases,” Mauger said.

“It needs to be done for the city.”

Cr Yani Johanson did not wish to comment, but pointed out he had previously suggested raising more money through a regional rate or building the stadium at Lancaster Park and putting housing on the central city land.

All other councillors either declined to comment or did not respond to the request.

Former Canterbury health board boss David Meates, who is considering a tilt at the Christchurch mayoralty, said the news confirmed what he had “been hearing for a while now”.

“I’ll take a keen interest in seeing that report when it’s public in the coming weeks.”

Christchurch City Council has previously agreed to approach neighbouring councils to ask for help with costs for the project, but intends to do this later this year once it has a firm budget.

A spokesperson for Selwyn mayor Sam Broughton said his position – that the Selwyn community would have a big part in deciding whether they contribute money towards the project – had not changed.

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon directed questions to Christchurch City Council.