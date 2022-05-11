French crew arrive in NZ to film documentary on missing teen Eloi Rolland

Thierry and Catherine Rolland are hoping their son Eloi, who went missing in Auckland in 2020, is still alive and pleading with him to get in contact.

French film-makers have arrived in Auckland to create a documentary series on missing French teen Eloi Rolland.

Rolland, 18, arrived in New Zealand from Montpellier in France to learn English in September 2019.

He was living with a host family on the North Shore when he left the house on the evening of March 6, 2020. It is not known where he spent the night.

Early the following morning, he caught a train from Britomart station in the CBD to New Lynn, where CCTV snapped him walking south down Fruitvale Rd.

David K Shields/Supplied French student Eloi Jean Rolland disappeared from Auckland in March 2020.

Cellphone data put Rolland in the vicinity of the Piha Rd and Scenic Drive intersection at 9.18am, where police believe he walked.

Police have not been able to confirm his whereabouts beyond this point.

The case caught the attention of French director Bruno Dupuis, of Acapella Productions, who arrived in New Zealand this week to film a documentary series on Rolland's disappearance.

Dupuis said Rolland barely featured in France’s media when he went missing.

Auckland Transport/Supplied Rolland was last seen walking south down Fruitvale Rd in New Lynn, where he arrived by train from Britomart.

“The media hasn’t been fair in the case of Eloi.”

Searching for Eloi, funded by French state broadcaster France Télévisions, will explore Rolland’s life in France and his stay in New Zealand.

Most of the filming will be done in France to reconstruct Rolland’s upbringing and build on his psychologic portrait, Dupuis said.

Dupuis said his arrival to New Zealand, alongside Rolland's parents Thierry and Catherine, had been in the works for around a year, due to Covid-19 border restrictions.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF On March 7, 2020, Eloi Rolland went missing without a trace. These are his last known locations.

“It’s a very emotional moment for them and for us to finally be here.”

In a video provided to Stuff, Thierry and Catherine said they hoped their son would get in touch now that they are in New Zealand.

“I hope you will come back, hug me and show me this beautiful country. I have faith in you,” Catherine said.

A police spokesperson said the investigation into Rolland’s disappearance is still open, but despite some reports of sightings on social media, there had been no significant leads.

Staff working on the case were meeting the film-makers and Rolland’s parents this week.

“They’ve been wanting to come [to New Zealand] for ages," the spokesperson said.

“At least they can get all their questions answered by police.”