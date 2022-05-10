Man who murdered Taita teenager unwell, but to remain in prison another year

Karla Cardno vanished after biking to the corner dairy in Taita, Lower Hutt in May, 1989. (Video first published May 2021).

The killer of 13-year-old Karla Cardno remains an undue risk and has again been denied parole.

Paul Joseph Dally was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1990 for the abduction, rape, and murder of Cardno, both of whom were living in Taita, Lower Hutt, at the time.

He was denied release when appearing before the Parole Board late last month, with the board’s chairman, Sir Ron Young, stating Dally remained an undue risk.

In a hearing in May last year, it was revealed Dally had “a number of health difficulties” and could be eligible for compassionate release.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Karla Cardno was murdered by Paul Dally in May 1989.

The board’s recent report withheld the specific health conditions Dally is facing but said it would be useful once it was clear what his prognosis was, that a multidisciplinary meeting be held to identify an appropriate way forward.

“Mr Dally’s physical health is an important prerequisite to any further planning,” the report said.

However, it said Dally could begin a process to reintegrate back into the community in future, which could include release to work.

The report stated Dally had suffered huge weight loss and that in the long-term, appropriate accommodation would need to be considered if he was released, but it would be difficult to find because of the publicity surrounding his offending.

supplied Paul Joseph Dally remains an undue risk and was denied parole last month. (File photo)

Dally snatched 13-year-old Karla in May 1989, while she was cycling down a Taita street, on her way home from the nearby dairy.

He raped and tortured her at his nearby house for 22 hours, while her family searched for her.

He then drove Karla to the Pencarrow coast, south of Eastbourne, where he beat her before burying her alive. Her body was not found until weeks later.

Dally will appear before the Parole Board again in March next year.

