Two people flown to hospital after jet boat crash near Queenstown

Two people have been treated for moderate injuries following a jet boat crash near Glenorchy, north of Queenstown.

A St John spokesperson said two helicopters, one from Te Anau and the other from Dunedin, were sent to a remote section of the Dart River, in the area of Mt Earnslaw.

One patient was being airlifted to Southland Hospital and another to Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown.

A Rescue Coordination Centre spokesman said the organisation was alerted to the crash after a personal locator beacon was activated at about 11.45am.

The incident involved a private jet boat.

A third helicopter that was near the crash assisted by providing an update on the incident while the other two were en route.

Queenstown Lakes District harbour master Ricky Campbell said the crash happened in the upper reaches of the river, past a large natural slip that occurred in 2014.