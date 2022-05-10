Man arrested after police chase in Upper Hutt

A police chase between Akatarawa Rd and Fergusson Dr occured about 6pm on Tuesday evening (file.)

A man has been arrested in Upper Hutt, following a police pursuit on Tuesday evening.

The pursuit began at Akatarawa Rd, when police and Armed Offenders Squad staff attended an address, searching for a person of interest with warrants for a firearm, driving and vehicle theft offences.

“While staff were working to attend the address, the person of interest left in a vehicle,” a police spokesperson said.

Just before 6pm, the driver fled police and kept driving until the car was spiked near the south end of Fergusson Drive.

The 33-year-old fled the vehicle but was taken into custody about 6.15pm.

Charges will follow, the spokesperson said.