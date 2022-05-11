Daniel Luff, who killed policeman Duncan Taylor, set to be freed from prison

Daniel Luff was 17 when he killed police officer Duncan Taylor. Now 37, he is about to be released from prison.

Daniel Luff, who was 17 when he shot and killed a policeman in Manawatū, is to be released from prison this month.

Luff has spent 20 years in prison for murdering Detective Constable Duncan Taylor, 39, and wounding Detective Jeanette Park, on 5 July 2002.

During this time, Luff finished his high school studies, gained a bachelor’s degree with honours in psychology, and is currently completing a PhD.

The Parole Board now considers Luff has completed sufficient treatment and rehabilitation, and does not pose a risk to the community.

READ MORE:

* From murder conviction to life without limits, Parole Board grants rare discharge

* Cop killer Daniel Luff denied early release from prison

* Convicted cop killer Daniel Luff nominated for Voyager Media Award

* Remembering Detective Constable Duncan Taylor



The murder occurred at a rural property near Palmerston North where Luff’s ex-girlfriend, Stephanie Cocker, lived.

While attempting to visit Cocker, Luff shot Taylor in the chest at close range, and fired at two other police officers, hitting Park in the thigh as she escaped, during a four-hour siege. Luff was obsessed with Cocker and had been stalking her.

The officers had tried to warn Luff to not breach a protection order the Cocker family had taken out against him.

Taylor was a former New Zealand basketball representative, and left his wife, Melanie, and 11-month-old son, Campbell.

supplied Detective Constable Duncan Taylor, killed in line of duty, near Feilding in 2002.

Luff was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years, by Justice Ron Young.

Ironically, it was the same judge, now Sir Ron Young, who is head of the Parole Board, who chaired Luff’s parole hearing on April 28, and this week released the decision that Luff should be freed.

Luff, now 37, will be released from Auckland Prison to a Nelson address on May 25.

He will not be allowed to travel to Hawke’s Bay, Manawatū, or Whanganui, in order to avoid contact with victims of his crimes.

Luff will not be permitted to access or possess firearms; must observe a 9pm to 6am curfew for three months; and will be electronically monitored.

David Unwin/Stuff A memorial plaque to Duncan Taylor.

He had previously been declined parole on two occasions.

However, Young said further treatment focusing on Luff’s management of social and intimate partner rejection had been successful, and a psychologist said no further rehabilitation work was required.

Luff was deemed a low risk of re-offending.

While in prison, and at his parole hearings, Luff has been strongly supported by his family, and Massey University staff.

A family spokesperson said, “Out of respect for the victims and those who were harmed, we won’t be making any comment.”

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Jeanette Park, left, who was badly wounded by Daniel Luff, and Duncan Taylor’s widow, Melanie.

Park, now police’s Eastern District commander, also declined to comment.

However, Paul Wood, a motivational speaker and best-selling author, who was also jailed for murder as a teen, said he fully supported Luff’s release.

Wood was 18 when he killed his drug dealer, and spent 11 years in prison. In that time he completed a master’s degree in psychology, and subsequently gained a PhD.

“There has to be a path back for everyone to become a contributing, taxpaying, effective member of society. And people need to be able to demonstrate the regret they have for their previous choices, through their current actions.”

Wood had known Luff for 10 years, and acted as a mentor academically, and in preparing Luff for returning to society.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Dr Paul Wood, who was also sent to jail for murder as a teen, has supported and mentored Daniel Luff for a decade.

He said Luff was aware of the impact he had on his victims, the police and the broader community, and knew there was a lot of work he has to do.

“There’s no entitlement to just be accepted back into society upon your release. You have to earn your place through your behaviour.”

The community could take comfort that the Parole Board had carefully considered Luff’s progress, and deemed him suitable for release from prison, Wood said.

“The Parole Board is an ultra-conservative organisation that really errs on the side of caution in terms of releasing life parolees. It has no obligation to do so, and it does so in a very measured way.”

Wood said he saw a reflection of himself in Luff, as someone who went to jail as a teenager and grew into a mature adult while there.

He said Luff had fought to better himself while in prison and accepted nothing Luff could say would ever change things for his victims.

“I have close personal friends who are members of the police force, and I am very sensitive to the harm that Dan caused.

“But also, I’m a real believer in people’s capacity for change and growth. There is always the potential for change.”