Mt Ruapehu's Crater Lake temperature rises as period of unrest continues

Mt Ruapehu. Image from GNS, taken of Crater Lake (Te Wai ā-moe) from an observation flight on the afternoon of May 3.

Mt Ruapehu continues to show signs of unrest with high levels of volcanic gas emissions and crater lake temperature increases.

The Volcanic Alert Level of Mt Ruapehu remains at 2 and The Aviation Colour Code at Yellow.

Eruptions are much more likely at Volcanic Alert Level 2 in comparison with Volcanic Alert Level 1.

On Wednesday morning GNS duty volcanologist Brad Scott reported the Crater Lake – Te Wai ā-moe – has risen to 41C and steam plumes could be seen.

Observation flights last week confirmed these steam plumes were not caused by an eruption. They were related to a combination of increased heat flow at the crater lake and still, cold atmospheric conditions.

Over the last 12 days the Crater Lake temperature has peaked at 41C following a four-week period with temperature between 36 to 38C.

Since early-March GNS have been recording strong volcanic tremor at Mt Ruapehu. It has been the most sustained and vigorous volcanic tremor recorded in two decades.

And although tremor levels remain high, there has been a decline in tremors this last week.

Due to the heightened volcanic unrest, GNS Science staff are carrying out more frequent aerial observations, gas measurements and Crater Lake sampling.

A gas measurement flight on May 4 confirmed high sulphur dioxide and carbon dioxide fluxes, respectively of 260 and 1970 tonnes per day of gas.

Further monitoring flights will be conducted when weather conditions are suitable.

This period of unrest of the Mt Ruapehu could see minor eruptive activity that is confined to the lake basin, or no eruptions. This level of activity may generate lahars in the Whangaehu River.

Another scenario is a larger eruption that impacts the summit plateau with volcanic surges and generates lahars in multiple catchments, like what was seen after the September 2007 eruption, or older events like those in 1975 and 1969.

The chance of a prolonged eruptive episode or a larger eruption, such as occurred in 1995-96 with wider ashfall impacts, is higher than it was two months ago, but within the next 4 weeks remains very unlikely.