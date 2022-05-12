'Get your house in order': Developers slam Christchurch council consent delays

Christchurch developer Richard Peebles says the main barrier to development in Christchurch city is the council.

Prominent Christchurch property developer Richard Peebles has scolded the Christchurch City Council for its consenting woes, saying it is “incredibly difficult” to get projects through.

Another developer, Philip Carter, says he is due to meet with a potential international tenant this month for one of his developments – but he is yet to hear back about the necessary consent he has applied for.

Both men presented to city councillors on Wednesday as part of hearings on the council’s draft 2022/23 budget.

During his presentation, Peebles said the main barrier to development in Christchurch city was the council.

“When you apply for resource consent, you’re almost up to three times your statutory requirement for responding to resource consents and double for building consents,” he said.

Peebles said he purchased a site in Cashel Mall near Westpac bank and applied for resource consent three to four weeks ago.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Peebles says he finds it incredibly difficult to get projects through.

“No response,” he said.

Peebles said when he draws up his budgets now, he was allowing longer to get consents sorted than to build the building.

“Fundamentally, that has got to be an issue,” he said.

Peebles said pre-application meetings were not available either because no staff were free.

The overall consenting process was expensive and complicated, he said.

“I find it incredibly difficult to get projects through.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff The Christchurch City Council says resource consents are taking about 62 working days to be allocated to a planner.

For resource consents, reports needed to be done and experts needed to be consulted, he said.

“I’ve been asked for experts on things which there aren’t any experts on,” he said.

Peebles claimed development of Riverside Market was delayed by about nine months because of the resource consent process - and that signage became a big issue.

These points were raised by Peebles and were part of a wider submission on why he does not support the council’s plan to increase the rates on vacant land in central Christchurch. The council’s proposal is trying to spur on development.

“I suggest you need to get your house in order before you start talking about penalising people for not doing development,” he said.

Another prominent Christchurch developer, Philip Carter, told councillors the consenting process was broken.

Carter said an international tenant he was chasing was coming to Christchurch for the first time this month, but he was yet to hear back about his resource consent for the development.

“You would really want this, it would make a big difference to the city,” he told councillors, “but I suspect they’ll go elsewhere.”

Another developer, Ernest Duval, told councillors he lodged a consent amendment for a project and staff told him it would be 70 working days.

“So we just withdrew it.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch developer Philip Carter says the consenting process at the Christchurch City Council is broken.

National MP and former Greater Christchurch Regeneration minister Gerry Brownlee said the council has “consistently slipped over the last four years” and the issues were across the board, with building consents, resource consents and inspections.

Some builders were being given seven-week waiting times for inspections, Brownlee said.

“All of this is just adding to cost, and I think the council needs to get on top of it very, very quickly,” he said.

“Are they completely tone-deaf to the fact there is a housing shortage, and we need this work being done?”

The Christchurch City Council has been dealing with consenting delays since mid-2021.

John Higgins, the council’s head of planning and consents, said some resource consent applications were taking 62 working days – nearly three months – to be allocated.

The Resource Management Act said the council had to acknowledge consents within 20 working days.

Between July 1 last year and the end of April this year, three quarters of resource consent applications were completed within statutory time frames, Higgins said.

“The reasons for the processing delays is primarily due to a large increase in applications numbers,” he said.

He expected the situation to improve in the second half of the year.

“We are starting to see application numbers reduce slightly and greater consultant processing capacity becoming available.”

For residential building consents, it takes at least three months to begin the process, the council website says, while commercial building consents are taking five to 10 working days.

Legally, the council is supposed to refuse or grant a building consent within 20 working days.