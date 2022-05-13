School floodlights 'like car headlights shining into your living room' leaves neighbour fuming

Electrician Ross Johnston is sick of the dazzling light from floodlights at a nearby school sports field - and has offered to adjust them.

Floodlights from a nearby school sports field are so bright it’s “like a car’s headlights shining into the living room”.

That’s how Christchurch man Ross Johnston describes the blazing illuminations that dazzle his house most evenings – and they are sometimes left on throughout the night.

The 350 watt floodlights are on masts at the all-weather pitch at the joint grounds of Avonside Girls’ High and Shirley Boys’ High schools, which opened in New Brighton in May 2019.

The schools acknowledge the problem the lights create for neighbours but say it might not be possible to re-angle them.

The Christchurch City Council is now investigating the matter. The council did approve an outline plan for the schools but “the lights weren’t included in that process”, a council spokesperson said.

Johnston, who has lived in Bower Ave, which borders the two schools, since 2004, said he and his neighbours are being subjected to “light trespass”. He wants the lights to be angled so they don’t shine into their homes.

“It's like headlights on a car, with the high beam on,” he said. “And the neighbours next door are getting the same thing.”

The lights shine so brightly into his home that you can read a book, he said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Ross Johnston is unhappy that floodlights shine into his home from a nearby sports field.

“It’s just under 500 metres from the lights to my house. It’s light pollution, and it extends well beyond the area that is being lit,” he said.

“It’s light spill. It’s as bright as daylight.”

Johnston – who is a qualified electrician and has worked in the trade for more than 30 years – said he first contacted Shirley Boys’ High School almost two years ago in a bid to get the issue resolved.

“The candle power from the floodlighting is so strong that the light ... penetrates through the curtains and every little crack of open space,” he wrote in an email to the school in August 2020.

Supplied Johnston has made a complaint to the Christchurch City Council about the lights., and wants them re-angled.

“It is really blinding and ... totally annoying for us.”

Maintenance of the lights is contracted to Spotless, which is part of Downer. A spokesperson said the firm “maintains the lighting system on the hockey turf with a requirement to ensure it is operational and available to the school”.

“Spotless does not manage the use of the system and has no influence over that use. This is the responsibility of the school.

“[The] floodlights [were] designed and installed to provide year-round ability for the school operator to enable the hockey turf to be operational.”

Prior to August 2020, the lighting was operating on a manual switch which required turning off at the end of being used, the spokesperson said.

“An operation timer was then installed and the manual switch removed. The lighting is managed on a two-hour timer that is best aligned with the expected use and is a time specified by the school operator.”

The lights are adjustable but that could mean they no longer light the hockey turf sufficiently, the spokesperson said.

Tim Grocott, Shirley Boys' High School headmaster, said staff from both schools met on Thursday to discuss the issue.

“I certainly appreciate the fact that they are left on late at night,” he said.

The lights stay on for two hours once they have been activated but the time increases if they are activated multiple times, he said.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Avonside Girls’ High School and Shirley Boys’ High School share the site in New Brighton.

“Some of the people who are using the hockey turf, when they turn in on they want it to go for longer than two hours, so they turn it two or three times.

“So if they turn up to train at 7pm and they turn it three times the lights will stay on for six hours.”

The schools are now looking at a system which will automatically switch off at a set time, probably 9.30pm, he said.

It was unlikely that the lights could be angled downward as they are designed to give full coverage of the turf, he said.

“If they angle them differently the coverage won't be sufficient for the turf, and it makes it a little bit of a health and safety issue as they are playing at night.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images The floodlights at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval prompted complaints from people in the city.

John Higgins, the council’s head of planning and consents, said a complaint about the lights had recently been received and is being investigated by the council’s environmental health team to determine if further action is required.

Asked if consent should have been acquired before the lights were erected, Higgins said “not necessarily”.

“Schools are designated sites which are afforded greater flexibility with respect to planning requirements and processes.

“We do still need to have a proper look at the situation before we can provide any definitive answers.”

According to the Christchurch City Council’s district plan, rules are in place to mitigate the “adverse effects on the rest or relaxation of residents” from artificial outdoor lighting.

It’s not the first time Christchurch residents have been up in arms about floodlights.

Members of Hands Off Hagley were opposed to six 50m permanent lights being installed at Hagley Oval.