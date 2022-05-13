'I got shot down, then I got up again': Amputee kicks back after violent attack

Masterton woman Jamie Nepia, who lost her leg after a 2018 shooting incident, trains ahead of the World Kickboxing Association World Championships in Ireland later this year.

Stuff reporter Gianina Schwanecke has been following Jamie Nepia's journey since attending the scene of shooting in Masterton in 2018 that nearly cost Nepia her life.

It's been more than three years since Jamie Nepia was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot at close range during a family violence dispute.

Despite several operations, surgeons were unable to save her injured leg.

Wanting to reclaim her sense of power and confidence, she began learning self-defence and kickboxing.

READ MORE:

* No surrender for boxer facing second life threat

* Sentence reduced for Wairarapa aggravated burglary that led to shooting

* 'If I could take it back I would,' shooter tells crippled victim

* Home detention for the driver who took a shooter to confront others

* 'A lot of sweat and tears': Limb-it-less Shaz Dagg conquers Coast to Coast



Supplied Jamie Nepia, alongside coach Emile Johnson, has been selected to represent Aotearoa New Zealand as an amputee boxer at the World Kickboxing and Karate Association World Championships in Ireland later this year.

Now Nepia (Ngati Porou, Ngati Tama​) is raising funds to travel to Ireland, where she will represent Aotearoa New Zealand as an amputee boxer at the World Kickboxing and Karate Association World Championships.

“I got shot down, but then I got up again,” she said.

On the night of December 2, 2018, I was driving down Dixon St having picked up takeaways after finishing my first week as a full-time journalist. As I saw the crowd gathered along the footpath stained red, I knew something terrible had happened.

Nepia had been shot in the thigh with a sawn-off shotgun at near point-blank range after trying to protect others from the armed man confronting relatives in relation to a custody dispute.

She was in hospital for months. Despite several surgeries, she was left to make the difficult decision of having her leg amputated above the knee.

I followed her journey through the courts over the next 18 months. The last time I saw Nepia was in 2020 when she gave an emotional victim impact statement at the sentencing while still in a wheelchair.

Nepia, now 31, has come a long way since. “There’s more to life than just sitting in a wheelchair,” she said.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Nepia had her left leg amputated above the knee after she was shot during a confrontation on Dixon St, Masterton.

It took a while to accept, but she knew amputation was the best option.

“If I kept my old leg, I would have been in pain; I would have been going to the doctors in and out. I don’t even think I would have been able to walk.”

Nepia started fitness training at Undisputed MMA​ in Masterton with coach Emile Johnson​, whom she had known for years through family. She credits him with teaching her how to walk using her new prosthetic, then self-defence and kickboxing for increased power and confidence.

Last year, he pushed her to step outside her comfort zone and act as a ring girl for the Undisputed Fight Series. She also stepped into the ring for an exhibition fight of her own.

Nepia is Johnson’s first amputee athlete. Having coached and competed in combat sports for 30 years, he found himself learning new things alongside her.

“It’s a passion, and it is a challenge,” he said. “I’ve gone and followed amputee groups ... to figure out what they’ve done and how they’ve managed to do it.”

Supplied Nepia with coach Emile Johnson. She credits him with teaching her how to walk using her new prosthetic.

Teaching her how to find the balance and transfer weight from her leg to her prosthetic had been the biggest challenge, requiring Johnson mimic the feeling by standing on his heel.

He credits her discipline for being selected to represent Aotearoa New Zealand as an amputee boxer at the World Kickboxing and Karate Association World Championships in Ireland this November.

Nepia trains for about two hours each night from Monday to Saturday. The days she can’t practice she still turns up to “learn and absorb”. “She’s doing the hard yards and turning up. That’s what’s made her the athlete she is today.”

The first 30 minutes usually focus on strength training and conditioning with a bit of mobility, followed by technique training and a bit of sparring with the bags – on Saturday’s they go 20 rounds.

Nepia said her favourite was when she got to “go really hard” on the guys with ultimate pads, working through different combos. She liked that they didn’t treat her differently. “I train with the boys and they don’t treat me any different. I’m exactly the same as everyone in the gym.”

Nepia also keeps to a “pretty strict diet”. These days, she drinks her coffee black, has swapped the fizzy and juices out for water and has a nightly cup of green tea after dinner.

Supplied Emile Johnson, of Undisputed MMA in Masterton, has 30 years experience in combat sport but says Nepia is the first amputee athlete he has trained.

People who have followed her story often message when they’re struggling themselves – she tells them to “put some pads on to take some of that frustration out on the bag”.

“It feels like I’m helping. I’m just grinding, doing my thing.”

Johnson said in a sport with few female athletes, and even fewer Para athletes, that was big.

“There are a lot of Para athletes that don’t want to do swimming or running. They want to do something different.”

He believed Nepia was one of between 20-30 Para athletes competing in combats sports worldwide and one of only a handful in New Zealand.

She said it was an honour to be representing the country in the world circuit.

Nepia is looking forward to the “once in a lifetime opportunity” and has target to fundraise $6000 through a Givealittle page.