'Everything's gone': Porirua man watched home burn after narrow escape

Smokes billows out of a house on Dido Place in Cannons Creek, Porirua. Everyone in the house got out safely but the building is extensively damaged.

A man saw his home blow up in flames within minutes, after narrowly escaping with his family.

Blink Gear​, a resident in the property on Dido Place in Cannons Creek, Porirua, said he was doing washing at home when someone in the house started to smell smoke, and the fire alarm sounded.

There were five family members in the house at the time, he said.

Gear opened the door to one room and saw it in flames. “I just had to get everyone out, and make sure everyone was OK.”

Ross Giblin Blink Gear escaped from his burning home in Dido Place, Porirua. The house has extensive damage but everyone was able to get out unhurt.

The family fled and watched the house burn as emergency services arrived on scene to battle the blaze.

“It blew up in flames in about two minutes. It was pretty dark and there was black smoke, you couldn’t really see anything inside, and there were heaps of popping sounds.”

The family was renting the house, but their possessions were destroyed, he said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff A fire caused visible damage to a house in Porirua.

“Everything’s gone.”

Gear said he was relieved none of his family was hurt.

Emergency services were called to the fire at a single-storey house on Dido Place shortly before 2 pm, and eight fire trucks attended the scene. Fire investigators are looking into the fire’s cause.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Karen McDonald said by 4 pm just one truck remained to monitor the scene.