Police urge hit-and-run driver to 'dig deep' and come forward

Lawziah Karaitiana was killed in a hit-and-run on Castlepoint Rd on Saturday, May 7.

Masterton police are appealing directly to a driver of a hit-and-run, which killed Castlepoint resident Lawziah Karaitiana​.

Karaitiana was found on Castlepoint Rd near McLaughlin Dr about 4.30 am last Saturday.

Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth​ urged anyone travelling in the area around that time to help identify the driver of the vehicle which struck Karaitiana.

“I firmly believe that the person who was driving this vehicle knew they had struck someone at the time of the incident,” Bysouth said.

READ MORE:

* Toddler struck by car in Carterton driveway in 'tragic event'

* Police urge driver of fatal hit-and-run in Auckland to come forward

* Pedestrian in critical condition after Carterton hit and run



“To that person - I ask you to dig deep, unburden yourself by coming forward and speaking with police.”

Police are also keen to speak to everyone who drove past McLaughlin Dr between 1:30 and 4:30am last Saturday, to eliminate them from enquiries.

google maps Lawziah Karaitiana was found unresponsive on the Masterton-Castlepoint Rd, near McLaughlin Drive in Tīnui, about 4.30am on Saturday.

They also asked people to look out for recent vehicle damage or any suspicious activity, encouraging them to report it to police.

“You may have a small piece of the puzzle which ends up being the critical information we need to identify the vehicle involved, or the person who was driving at the time.”

Ronald Karaitiana, Lawziah's great-uncle, said his loss was “really devastating” and they also appealed to the driver to “do the right thing”.

“He was one of those kids that shines. When you’re with him, he makes you smile, he makes you laugh, and sometimes you didn’t really see all the pain he was going through in his own personal world,” he said.