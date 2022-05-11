Police looking to speak with people in Owaka area around time man was found dead on road

Rikki McCall was found dead on the road near his home early Sunday morning.

Police are asking anyone who had been in the Owaka Valley Rd area around the time a man was found dead on Sunday to come forward.

Rikki McCall, 33, of Owaka, was found dead on the road, near the Owaka township, at 12.30am.

A police spokesperson said an initial indication suggested he may have been struck by a vehicle.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the Owaka Valley Rd area between 8pm on Saturday and 4am on Sunday

Police did not respond when asked whether it was thought to be accidental, if anyone had come forward with information or what type of vehicle was thought to be involved.

Rikki’s father Robin said his son died just a couple of hundred metres from his home, as he walked home to set up his wife’s birthday party after a post-duck shooting gathering.

“My son’s been killed... Everybody is devastated.

“It’s a proper bastard. I don’t wish it on anyone.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 105 and quote file number 220508/8217.