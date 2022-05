Richard Ford has been missing from his Nelson home since April 24.

Police and family have concerns for the welfare of of a 71-year-old man who was last seen 17 days ago.

Richard Ford was reported missing from his Tāhunanui home in Nelson after he was last seen on the morning of April 24, police said.

“He has not been in contact with family since, which is out of character.”

Anyone who sees Ford, or who has information on his whereabouts should contact police on 105 and quote file number 220428/4460.