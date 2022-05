Two people have been injured in a crash in Canterbury. (file photo)

A person has been seriously injured and flown to Christchurch Hospital after a crash on Methven Highway in Canterbury.

Another person had moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Ashburton Hospital.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of the Methven Highway and Thompsons Track at 6.40pm on Wednesday.

The car was removed from the road and the road was open, a police spokesperson said.