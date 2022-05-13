Nigel the no-mates Mana Island seabird immortalised in song

Prince Edward Island/Newfoundland band The Burning Hell have released a single about the life of Nigel the gannet, which lived on Mana Island.

Nigel the gannet – so named because he had no mates and whose love affair with a concrete decoy on Mana Island gained world-wide attention – has been immortalised in song.

Canadian band The Burning Hell have released a single, Nigel the Gannet, telling the seabird’s story while exploring the difference between loneliness and being alone.

Nigel first made headlines in 2016, and for a period was the most famous bird in the world, after he’d paired with a concrete block made to look like his kind – one of several used by conservationists to attract real birds in the hope of establishing a colony on the island.

Mathias Kom, the band’s singer, who wrote the song, remembers the media coverage. “I wrote the song when the story was all over the world. I guess it captured my imagination.

READ MORE:

* Sex tapes, escapes and murder: New Zealand's animal celebrities

* Wellington's conservation community loses a lodestone in Colin Ryder

* Nigel the lonely gannet feared poisoned by weedspray, documents reveal

* The wrong ending: Nigel the lonely gannet found dead beside his concrete love

* Gannet with a heart of stone: He's got live company, but he prefers a concrete decoy



Supplied Nigel the gannet with his concrete colony mates on Mana Island in 2016.

“We love to anthropomorphise animals with feelings like loneliness. I thought to myself, ‘did anyone ask him?’ Maybe he’d chosen to surround himself with concrete [dummies]. Maybe he was looking for solitude.”

Nigel and his stone-hearted love gained international attention – the BBC, The Washington Post and The New York Times published stories.

Kom said he was interested in the story because of the beautiful imagery it conjured, and his interest in wildlife and conservation. Kom’s dream was to one day visit Mana Island with his bandmates.

The Burning Hell/Supplied The Burning Hell have released a single about Nigel the gannet. Pictured are bandmates (from left) Jake Nicoll, Mathias Kom and Ariel Sharratt.

The Burning Hell’s multi-instrumentalist Ariel Sharratt who hand-painted the images in the single’s animated video, said the story likely attracted so much attention because it was “beautiful, silly and funny”.

Stuff senior writer Virginia Fallon was a community reporter in 2016 when she broke the story. She followed Nigel’s fortunes from being the only live gannet on Mana, through to the arrival of more members of his species whom he shunned, and his death in 2018.

The Burning Hell/Supplied Images used in the video for the Nigel the Gannet were hand painted by The Burning Hell member Ariel Sharratt

“It was one of those quirky stories – everyone loves a love story, and there’s nothing sadder than unrequited love.”

A twist came in Nigel’s story after he died beside his concrete mate. The Department of Conservation became concerned weed spray used near his nest might have contributed to his death. A pathologist's report could not rule out the spray as a contributing factor. but the department concluded he died of natural causes.

“Maybe his story will have a long life [in people’s consciousnesses] – that’s a beautiful idea,” Kom said.

Nigel the Gannet features on The Burning Hell’s album Garbage Island, which will be released on June 24.