Auckland developers take family's rainbow letterbox after neighbours complain

Lee's daughter Etta, standing beside their rainbow letterbox before it was removed by property developers.

An Auckland family had their rainbow letterbox taken by property developers, who they say claimed it was because it was “ugly”.

Hannah Lee and her family, who live in West Auckland’s Sunnyvale, have had the rainbow-coloured letterbox – which they share with two neighbours – since the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown.

“During that time my neighbour decided to paint the letterbox as a symbol of love and hope and our kids and all their friends loved walking past it.”

Lee said they’d never had complaints about the letterbox or any issues, until it disappeared on Wednesday morning.

“We asked contractors, neighbours, the local Facebook group, no one had seen it. My neighbour decided to file a report with police.”

Next to Lee’s driveway is a newly built apartment block, which was overseen by property developers Williams Corporation.

Lee said her neighbour got in touch with the company, but was told it had no idea about the missing mailbox.

After filing the report, Lee said her neighbour called Williams Corporation back and less than an hour later, someone called back and admitted the company had taken the letterbox.

HANNAH LEE/Supplied The empty patch where the letterbox stood before Wednesday.

“They [said] they took it from our property because one of the apartment owners had complained it was ugly,” Lee said her neighbour told her.

“I feel like ... it’s possible they just thought it wasn’t a good aesthetic by their apartments, but why wouldn’t they talk to us first?”

Williams Corporation said it would return the letterbox on Thursday morning, but Lee said she still didn’t have it back.

“They’ve made no apology to us for taking our letterbox down.

“It’s not only upsetting for our kids, but many other people in the community liked seeing our bright letterbox.”

A spokesperson for Williams Corporation said when she was told of the missing letterbox she emailed the project manager to find out more, and they realised they had removed it.

“The neighbours generally complained about the rainbow letterbox and said it belonged to a house that was demolished.

“A contractor accepted this was genuine and removed the letterbox. The project manager found this out and found the letterbox and said it would be reinstated on Thursday.”

The spokeswoman said she called Lee’s neighbour back and said the company was sorry this had occurred.

“We’ve never had this situation occur before and admit, this is most bizarre. Maybe the letterbox wasn’t as well-located as it could’ve been? I’m unsure how it happened and haven’t encountered this before.

“The letterbox is very large and visible, so maybe the neighbours found a way to have it disposed of?”

Lee said she knew development in Auckland was necessary, but there was no need to have a lack of care for people who lived in the community.