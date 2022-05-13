Governor-Genral Dame Cindy Kiro honours her dual heritage at Waitangi pōwhiri

Dame Cindy Kiro says she was incredibly humbled by the pōwhiri at Waitangi, where Ngāpuhi announced her to the world in her role as governor-general.

A pōwhiri at Waitangi Treaty Grounds on Friday has officially recognised Dame Cindy Kiro as governor-general, representing all Māori and the nation.

Kiro was brought onto the grounds by Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi and Taitokerau Māori, ceremoniously bringing the fellow-Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi woman to the nation in her role.

Raised in Northland, Kiro is the first wāhine Māori to be governor-general.

Denise Piper/Stuff Dame Cindy Kiro was welcomed onto Waitangi with a rousing haka.

About 200 invited guests gathered on Friday under sunny skies to welcome their kin to Waitangi.

Among them was Kiingi Tūheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII. Kiingitanga chief of staff Ngira Simmonds said the Māori King was honoured to sit with hapū and iwi of Te Taitokerau.

Denise Piper/Stuff Kiingi Tūheitia was one of the guests at Waitangi, and Kiro said she was honoured by the way Tainui representatives come up from Waikato for the events.

“This will be the first meeting between Kiingi Tūheita and the governor-general. It will be a unique Crown-to-Crown engagement, as Dame Cindy represents Queen Elizabeth.

“Their kōrero will include the common interests of the treaty partners, particularly in these times of great change and uncertainty as the world recovers from the impacts of the global pandemic.”

Kiro said she was humbled by the pōwhiri, which had a profound personal significance to her as a Northlander.

Denise Piper/Stuff Kiro, wearing gold, is welcomed onto Waitangi – the first wāhine Māori to hold the role of governor-general.

“I speak to you as a wāhine from Te Taitokerau, with dual British and Māori ancestry, a mother, a grandmother with a Welsh husband and a Chilean daughter-in-law, as someone whose career has travelled academia, health and public service,” she told the crowd.

“Over the next four-and-a-half years I will strive to be a governor-general true to all aspects of who I am,” she said.

“As we face the ongoing consequences of Covid-19, climate change and disturbing international discord, we must also continue to take heed of the wisdom of those who come before us and remember that we are here to preserve the interests of future generations.”

Denise Piper/Stuff Kiro meets with Ngāpuhi leaders in her role as governor-general, saying she is proud of her dual heritage.

Kiro recognised Waitangi as a place and Te Tiriti o Waitangi, saying she hoped to help build a society according to the hopes enshrined at the grounds 182 years ago.

But after her speech, Kiro refused to be drawn on questions about Ngāpuhi’s sovereignty: “How we negotiate those relationships, how the Government deals with those relationships, is really up to the Government of the day.”

She also would not share her thoughts on whether New Zealand should become a republic, saying it was up to the people to decide.

Denise Piper/Stuff Friday was chosen for Kiro’s pōwhiri as it is the anniversary of when Taitokerau rangatira finished signing Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The pōwhiri was originally planned for late last year, shortly after Kiro was sworn in on October 21, but had to be postponed due to the Omicron outbreak.

The date of May 13 was chosen for the pōwhiri as it is the anniversary of the last date that Taitokerau rangatira (Northland chiefs) signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Monique Ford/Stuff Kiro was sworn in as governor-general on October 21, 2021, and will soon travel to the UK for the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Kiro will soon meet the Queen in person, however, when she travels to the UK to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

“It will be my first overseas trip as governor-general; I’m so proud to represent Aotearoa New Zealand, as I believe this country is truly amazing.”