'We are so sad': Parents of missing French teen Eloi Rolland search for answers in NZ

Thierry and Catherine Rolland are in New Zealand, more than two years after their son, Eloi, went missing in Auckland.

Missing French teenager Eloi Rolland told his family he wanted to bring them to New Zealand.

More than two years after his disappearance, his parents Thierry and Catherine Rolland have finally arrived.

They do not know what happened to their son, and they’re desperate for answers.

“We are so sad,” Catherine said.

The couple, from Montpellier in France, last heard from Eloi on 4 March, 2020, when he asked his mother what she’d like him to bring her as a gift from New Zealand.

David K Shields/Supplied Rolland left his host family’s home without explanation on the evening of 6 March, 2020. The next day, he caught a train to New Lynn and walked to the intersection of Piha Rd and Scenic Drive. It is not known where he went from there.

“I told him I would like some sand ... and some jewellery with shell.”

Knowing Eloi regularly travelled over the Auckland Harbour Bridge from his host family’s home in Birkenhead to the city, Catherine suggested he gather some sand from underneath.

“But he said it’s not a nice sand,” she recalled.

Eloi, aged 18 at the time, wanted to get his mother some “beautiful” sand from iconic Piha Beach, but whether he made it there to gather the precious sand remains unclear.

Having left his host family’s home the night before, Eloi caught a train from Britomart to New Lynn early on March 7, 2020. He was last seen on CCTV walking down Fruitvale Rd about 7.26am and his cellphone would later place him near the Piha Rd and Scenic Drive intersection at 9.18am.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Catherine and Thierry Rolland are in New Zealand in search of answers regarding their missing son.

Where Eloi went beyond there is the question police have spent countless hours trying to answer.

Before his disappearance, nothing seemed amiss, his family said, despite concerns from his former manager that he appeared troubled.

Eloi’s social media paints a picture of a young man enjoying and exploring a new country and making new friends, having arrived in New Zealand to study English in September 2019.

Asked why Eloi chose New Zealand, Catherine said he was interested to discover its culture and land and that he was interested in nature. He was also a qualified sailing instructor and skilled in water rescue.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The Rolland family is holding onto hope Eloi is still alive.

Ultimately, his goal was to “perfect” the English language before attending the Universite de Toulouse III, where he planned to study engineering.

His family first raised the alarm after Eloi’s sister, Aurore, did not hear from him for three days. The pair spoke often, so this was very strange, Catherine said.

In April 2020, detective senior sergeant Callum McNeill told Stuff the longer Eloi was missing, the slimmer chance police had of finding him alive.

However, Thierry and Catherine said they did not want to believe their son was dead.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF On March 7, 2020, Eloi Rolland went missing without a trace. These are his last known locations.

The couple arrived in New Zealand on May 9, a trip that has been a long time in the works due to Covid-19 border restrictions. Accompanying them was a group of French film-makers producing a documentary series on Eloi’s life before and during his stay in New Zealand.

“Many people are here for him, and we hope that he gives us a sign,” Catherine said.

The couple have since met with police, who took them on a helicopter ride over the Waitākere Ranges, which they said helped them better understand the locations key to Eloi’s disappearance.

However, seeing the density of the Waitākere Ranges had given them doubts that Eloi went in there at all. There were no pathways into the bush on Piha Rd near where Eloi’s cellphone last pinged, and Thierry said it seemed “impossible” to just walk into and through a solid wall of bush.

Auckland Transport/Supplied One of the last sightings of Eloi Rolland, after he got off a train on Fruitvale Rd in New Lynn on 7 March, 2020.

Other possibilities include Eloi being hit by a car. However, his parents found it hard to believe no one would have witnessed this.

“We don’t know what’s happened,” Catherine said.

“We realise he is perhaps in another place.”

But the couple was holding on to hope Eloi was alive and well and said they would always be there for him.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Despite their heartbreak, Thierry and Catherine Rolland still think New Zealand is “a great place” and hope to come back one day.

“I hope he’s happy, surrounded by good people and has learned a lot.”

They were thankful to the police for the hours put into the investigation and thankful for the support they had received from Kiwis, including Eloi’s acquaintances, one who messaged to say their son lit up any room he entered.

“It’s so important for us,” Catherine said.

Thierry added: “It is very nice.”

Asked if the situation had sullied their view of New Zealand, Thierry and Catherine said they still considered it to be “a great place” and hoped Kiwis would continue to look for Eloi.

“We hope to come back to New Zealand,” Catherine said.

“Eloi is here. He is our son.”