They love their work, but support workers call for better conditions

Jojo Mathew, Michael Corcoran, Amanda Gordon and Gill Dodson are among 65,000 support workers frustrated about the stalled progress in renegotiating a historic equity pay settlement

Support work is an “invisible industry,” says Gill Dodson.

“It’s out of sight, out of mind; behind the scenes. People don’t know what a support worker is and how nitty-gritty our work is,” Dodson said.

Her support worker colleagues don’t shy away from the details of the work that happens as they care for vulnerable clients in residential homes all over Nelson: toileting, showering and other intimate care is part of their daily work, as is administering medicine.

And there’s the constant threat of violence. “I’m not talking pinches and scrapes, that’s part of the day,” said Michael Corcoran. “People who ... mean to hurt you.”

READ MORE:

* Nelson couple married for 64 years kept apart by support worker shortage

* Budget 2021: Here's what's in the Budget for households

* Support workers for intellectually disabled people take to streets over pay, safety

* Disability Action Network to advocate for those in residential care



The Nelson support workers who sit down with Stuff are four of about 65,000 around the country frustrated about the stymied progress in renegotiating a historic equity pay settlement.

The Care and Support Workers (Pay Equity) Settlement Act was passed in 2017, following decisions from the Employment Court and Court of Appeal around residential aged care worker Kristine Bartlett’s case.

The legislation expires on July 1, and no replacements or extensions have been agreed on.

Currently, an entry level support worker earns as little as $21.84, just over the $21.20 minimum wage.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff PSA organiser Kate Davis said despite being an integral part of the care industry, support workers were undervalued.

Amanda Gordon plans to join thousands of support workers at a Wellington protest on May 23.

“For people out in the community who don’t understand why it’s important: we are all one accident away from ... needing a carer, someone like us who will do a really good job of caring for you,” Gordon said.

Nelson’s care agencies were understaffed, and its population of carers was ageing, she said.

“It’s critical we get young people in and train them,” Gordon said.

Public Service Association union organiser Kate Davis said the situation was especially critical in Nelson, due to the region’s rapidly ageing population.

“Nelson has a huge population of retired people who want to stay in their homes,” Davis said. “Most of us will know someone who needs care – or will in the near future. Who is going to look after them?”

People tell the workers they could get a better paid job at The Warehouse, which pays a living wage. So why don’t they?

The answer is that they love the satisfaction they get from a role where you make a tangible difference to someone’s quality of life, they say.

“The satisfaction we get is that we make their day better,” Michael said.

“When I go for the shift they’re waiting for me at the door,” Jojo Mathew said.

The residential house where Mathew works (one of around 100 in Nelson) has four clients. Once, it was staffed by four support workers. Now there are two, and Mathew estimates as many as 15 staff have come and gone over the last four years.

With one client requiring two support workers to leave the house, this has an impact on client well-being, Mathew said.

“I have a relationship with this person, it would be hard for them to cope if I left the job. We spend more time in there with him than at our own homes. If I’m not there, who will support them?”