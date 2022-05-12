Case of missing Marokopa family on Aotearoa Ten 7

Thomas Phillips, 34; Jayda Jin, 8; Ember Phillips, 5; Maverick Callum-Phillips, 6, haven’t been seen in five months.

Investigators will appeal on TV show Aotearoa Ten 7 on Thursday for further information in the search for Tom Phillips and his children, missing in rugged North Island bush.

Area commander for Waikato West Inspector William Loughrin will be on the show as the hunt for the father of three continues five months on, a police spokesperson said.

Phillips, 34, was due to appear in the Te Kūiti District Court at 11am on January 12 on a single charge of causing wasteful deployment of police personnel and resources in relation to a large-scale search for him and his three children, Jayda Jin, Maverick and Ember, in September.

Failing to appear, a warrant was issued for his arrest. And the search for Phillips and the children has been going on ever since.

The move comes as the adult half-sisters of the three children are pleading with authorities to do more to find them as winter approaches.

They have started a petition calling on police, Oranga Tamariki, the Ministry of Education and the Family Court to do more to find the children.

More than 2000 people have signed the online petition on the change.org site.

Last week Loughrin​ said it was unfair to suggest police weren’t doing enough to locate the family.

Police continued to make enquiries, including ongoing contact with Phillips’ family and the local community.

“We have staff solely focused on this matter, and we are very mindful of the period of time that has passed since Tom and his three children were last seen,” Loughrin said at the time.

He said police believed people “who know Tom” had “vital information” that could help police.

“This is incredibly frustrating for police, and we strongly urge those holding information to share these details with us as soon as possible.”

Police said anyone with information that could help find Tom Phillips should call 105 and quote the file number 211218/5611.