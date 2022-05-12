Case of missing Marokopa family on Aotearoa Ten 7 amid 'growing concerns'

Thomas Phillips, 34; Jayda Jin, 8; Ember Phillips, 5; Maverick Callum-Phillips, 6, haven’t been seen in five months.

Police have appealed for Marokopa man Ton Phillips to bring his children out of the bush on TV show Aotearoa Ten 7, saying winter is approaching.

Speaking on the show Thursday night, area commander for Waikato West Inspector William Loughrin addressed Phillips directly, as well as anyone in the community who knows where he is.

“Tom, it’s really important that you reach out and contact us. We understand that there are a number of complexities and dynamics involved.

“However, the children haven’t been able to see their grandparents, their mother or their extended family for some time,” Loughrin said.

He added that the family are “really missing Tom and the kids – they’re really upset about the situation, they just want the family home”.

Loughrin said there was increased fears for the children given the time of year.

“We have growing concerns for the well-being of the children as we enter the cooler months and heading into winter.”

It was believed Phillips and the children were still in the Marokopa area in “extensive dense bush...and really rugged coastline, which makes search by way of land and air really challenging”.

Police needed to sight the children and check their well-being, he said.

Louighrin believed people in the community knew where Phillips and the children were and should reach out to police with information.

Also Phillips said: “We strongly believe that Tom is getting assistance from someone. What I urge that person to do is to contact police. We’re really worried about the well-being of the children.”

Phillips, 34, was due to appear in the Te Kūiti District Court at 11am on January 12 on a single charge of causing wasteful deployment of police personnel and resources in relation to a large-scale search for him and his three children, Jayda Jin, Maverick and Ember, in September.

Failing to appear, a warrant was issued for his arrest. And the search for Phillips and the children has been going on ever since.

The moveby police to appear on Aotearoa Ten 7 came as the adult half-sisters of the three children have been pleading with authorities to do more to find them as winter approaches.

They have started a petition calling on police, Oranga Tamariki, the Ministry of Education and the Family Court to do more to find the children.

More than 2000 people have signed the online petition on the change.org site.

Last week Loughrin​ said it was unfair to suggest police weren’t doing enough to locate the family.

Police continued to make enquiries, including ongoing contact with Phillips’ family and the local community.

“We have staff solely focused on this matter, and we are very mindful of the period of time that has passed since Tom and his three children were last seen,” Loughrin said at the time.

He also said then that police believed people “who know Tom” had “vital information” that could help.

“This is incredibly frustrating for police, and we strongly urge those holding information to share these details with us as soon as possible.”

Police said anyone with information that could help find Tom Phillips should call 105 and quote the file number 211218/5611.