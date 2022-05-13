SDC staffing shortages affecting service delivery

The Southland District Council’s staffing shortages are impacting on the community, a senior staffer says.

Staff vacancies at the Southland District Council are affecting its ability to deliver services to ratepayers, councillors have been told.

During a meeting this week, deputy mayor Ebel Kremer asked how the staff vacancies were affecting the council, and councillor Julie Keast called for a report on the issue.

Councillors were told more than 10% of the organisation’s numbers had been vacant for some time, and it had an impact of varying degrees.

Senior staffer Matt Russell confirmed staffing shortages had impacted the resource management and building solutions teams which he was responsible for.

Resource and building consent volumes were significantly higher than they had been in recent years and the staffing shortages affected the council’s ability to respond and remain on top of them, Russell said.

Recruiting in both areas had been ongoing for more than 12 months with “very limited success”, and the contractor market was also under strain so had limited ability to assist.

“So the short answer is yes. There is absolutely a service level impact in some areas of the organisation.”

After the meeting, council chief executive Cameron McIntosh said there were 12 vacancies at council. Eight of those were in infrastructure and environmental services, with six advertised (two re-advertised in building control) and two at interview stage.

“We, like most of New Zealand, are looking for people for specialist roles and there is a national shortage. Closed borders have made this more difficult and there is pressure caused by government departments which are also looking for the same skills.

“In the resource management area this shows up as an underspend and highlights we can’t do this work with our own staff. Options are to use consultants or delay until the situation eases.”

However, recruitment has not been any more challenging than usual, McIntosh said. “There are always hard-to-fill positions due to skill shortage areas.”

At the meeting, Kremer said the staffing vacancies, coupled with Covid-19, had to impact on the council’s ability to deliver in 2023.

“It’s how we manage our reputation, how we manage that information, how do we get it out there?”

Councillors asked for a report to be presented at the June meeting outlining the staffing shortages, with Owen asking for the strategies being used to address the issue.

“It’s just a tight labour market, probably, but there may be other factors.”

Councillors were told the report would focus on existing staff vacancies.