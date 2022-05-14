Things we didn't learn this week, and $60,800 to process an OIA

There were lots of things we didnât learn this week â not for want of trying.

Our weekly round-up of questions we asked but didn’t get answered, or were not adequately answered. This is part of our effort to promote transparency and expose obstruction in our public institutions. After all, the media is called the “fourth estate” of democracy because of its role as a public watchdog.

To the National party’s spokesperson for Children/Oranga Tamariki, Harete Hipango:

Q: Is it Harete Hipango’s understanding too that daycare staff/teachers are not legally obliged to pass on abuse concerns to OT/Police? Does Harete Hipango think this would surprise people? If that is correct, would she like to see that change?

A: No answer.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Harete Hipango.

To the Ministry of Health

On March 19, Stuff identified that Covid-19 vaccination figures by DHB published by the Ministry of Health decreased. By definition -- it is a cumulative statistic -- that should not be possible. When asked about what happened, the ministry replied they “have done a reconciliation to factor all those who have become deceased since the roll-out began”.

Stuff then asked for the reconciled data on March 21 to update the time series it had constructed by scraping the ministry’s website. It took the ministry until May 5 to deliver the corrected dataset.

The situation also exposed a major flaw in how the ministry publishes Covid-19 statistics: most of its metrics are not provided as time series, meaning the ministry does not have an established process to communicate to its stakeholders when corrections, updates, and reconciliation causes data to change retrospectively.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins presented a vaccine roll-out plan that was millions of doses out of whack

* National MP Harete Hipango spoken to about 'silly and unwise' Wikipedia edits

* Covid-19: 'Frustration' as MPs blast Ministry of Health for withholding Māori vaccination data



When asked by Stuff when the ministry started “in general, publishing data in time series format”, the ministry decided not to address the problem because “adding a daily time stamp field to each data set would make the files impracticably large, and would create a large number of cells that would need to be redacted/masked due to the increased granularity of the data.”

The ministry also said that its current method of releasing data is “the most effective way of meeting your data needs.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre.

Big bill for Christchurch Convention Centre info

Christchurch-based senior reporter Tina Law requested the following information under the Official Information Act from Crown rebuild company Ōtākaro on March 23 after work was being carried out at Christchurch's new convention centre Te Pae, just weeks after it had officially opened.

Q: Can you please provide all internal correspondence/documents about work needed on Te Pae after November 1 2021 to the present date. All correspondence between Ōtākaro and the Te Pae management company ASM Global about work needed at Te Pae after November 1 2021 to the present date.

A: A response was received on April 22 from chief executive John Bridgman saying:

"We have undertaken a preliminary document search of the records of seven staff members to progress your request. We retrieved in excess of 4370 documents.

“Using the Ministry of Justice Official Information Act Charging Guidelines of $38 per half hour, we’ve estimated the collation and research of your request would require approximately 800 hours and significant cost.

Consequently, we are declining your request on the grounds that ‘the information requested cannot be made available without substantial collation or research’ section 18(f) of the Act."

Ōtākaro says it will cost it $60,800 to process the request and has therefore declined it.

The response shows 48 documents were sent each day about work on Te Pae during the 90-day request period (taking out two weeks over Christmas and New Year)."

Questions to the Waikato DHB, from Kirsty Johnson

In August last year, Stuff requested copies of Serious Adverse event reports from Waikato DHB’s obstetrics unit. It also asked for copies of serious complaints against staff, raised with management, from 2015 onwards. Initially, the DHB refused both requests, saying it didn't consider the public interest in either issue outweighed privacy concerns. After Stuff made a complaint to the Ombudsman, the DHB said this week it would provide summaries of the reports, but said it was still unable to provide complaints because it said it wasn't clear what either “serious concerns” nor “‘management” referred to. Stuff has sought to clarify, but the information is yet to be provided.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Carmel Sepuloni, the Minister for Disability Issues.

To the Minister for Disability Issues Carmel Sepuloni on April 28, from Olivia Shivas

Q1: In 2007, the New Zealand Government signed the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Article 18 (b) states that disabled people: “Are not deprived, on the basis of disability, of their ability to obtain, possess and utilise documentation of their nationality or other documentation of identification, or to utilise relevant processes such as immigration proceedings, that may be needed to facilitate exercise of the right to liberty of movement;”

Do you believe the NZ Immigration policy A4.10 Acceptable standard of health (applicants for residence) supports or contradicts this? And why?

Q2: Some disability advocates are calling the level of acceptable standard of health for a visa as discrimination towards disabled people when their family members’ visas are processed and accepted quickly. Do you agree or disagree? And why?

A: I’ve forwarded your request to the Minister of Immigration’s office. They’ll be coming back to you with a response shortly.

Q: Can I please get a comment from Minister Sepuloni too? Seeing as she is the Minister for Disability Issues and this policy predominantly impacts disabled people.

A: (via text message) Yep all good. Just Mark here from Min Sepuloni’s office. Min is happy to provide a brief comment. She’ll get it through this afternoon.

No response.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Building and Construction Minister Poto Williams.

To Building and Construction Minister Poto Williams

She was asked for a phone interview regarding the healthy home standards. Instead, a response to questions was given in writing, with one question not answered directly.

Q: Is a flat meeting the [healthy home standards] yet causing health issues in tenants acceptable? If not, what is the plan to improve the standard?

A: “Everyone deserves to live in a dry warm home.” (She then explains what the standards are and expands on other laws that exist).

Q: Thank you for this. Just confirming that the Minister won't respond directly to question 1?

A: Work is not currently planned to improve the standard. The HHS are not the only regulations in this space, and the other Acts set out in the answer to question 1 assist.