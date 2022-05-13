Sexual misconduct advocate helps young woman escape Gloriavale for life of freedom

Gloriavale leaver Virginia Courage says she was told to say she was happy to outsiders.

A former lawyer and advocate against sexual misconduct in the workplace who helped trigger New Zealand’s #MeToo movement has been helping a woman escape Gloriavale.

The 22-year-old woman, who did not want to be named, fled the secretive West Coast community in November last year.

Olivia Wensley said the woman was in serious distress while living in the community, and that she felt she could finally speak about her experiences following a landmark finding in the Employment Court this week which revealed serious concerns about control and safety for people working in Gloriavale, particularly children.

It comes as Children’s Commissioner Judge Frances Eivers said she was concerned to hear of children being worked regularly from young ages and for long hours for the benefit of Gloriavale’s commercial operations.

“Any form of exploitation of our mokopuna, our children, is abhorrent. Our mokopuna, our children, need to be treated with dignity, respect and love,” she said.

”I would expect all Government agencies to be following best process, and ensuring the safety and welfare of children is at the forefront of any consideration.”

The-Press Start Up Queenstown Lakes chief executive Olivia Wensley (file photo)

Wensley, chief executive of innovation catalyst company Startup Queenstown-Lakes, has previously spoken out about suffering years of sexual innuendos and inappropriate behaviour from male colleagues.

She was horrified to discover the scale of the problem after going public with her own experience in an article called “We need to talk about law’s dirty little secret” in 2018, which helped spark the country’s #MeToo movement.

Having a keen interest in human rights, she wanted to visit Gloriavale to see the community for herself.

So she and her husband Greg decided to contact the leaders and ask to visit six years ago.

The leaders welcomed them in an effort to recruit them into the community, but what they discovered when they stayed there was alarming, she said.

“It was just hideous seeing those people. There are no human rights. It’s like a forced labour camp. They do awful work. It’s hard labour. I saw what they do,” she said.

Women in Gloriavale work 14-hour days with one week off a year. They start work at the age of 6, leave school at 15 and work long hours in commercial-scale kitchens, laundries and child care centres.

They start at 6am and finish as late as 8pm, cooking, sewing or cleaning for 600 people.

According to the Government, they are volunteers and therefore not entitled to protection against exploitation. A case is before the Employment Court to challenge that.

Chief Judge Christina Inglis’ has found that young men were employees when they worked in the community’s commercial businesses from the age of 6.

Supplied Gloriavale women and girls work long hours in kitchens, laundries and cleaning rotations (File photo)

Wensley said she was disturbed by what she saw of how people, but women in particular, were treated in Gloriavale.

“They wouldn’t look at us, the women had their eyes downcast. The men would only speak to my husband and not to me.”

The couple stayed for one night, and returned twice more for day visits in the following years.

It was during those visits Wensley met the woman. She was so struck by how miserable she was that she decided to write to her.

“When I met her I could see she was a young woman in distress. I could tell something was seriously wrong,” Wensley said.

“We were writing as pen pals for three years. She didn’t ask for help or tell me she wanted to leave in the letters. I believe we were writing with the understanding that someone could be intercepting and reading them.

“But it meant I had built up a friendship and a trust so when she left she thought of me when she needed help,” she said.

On her last visit to Gloriavale, Wensley asked the woman if she wanted to leave.

“She couldn’t articulate it but I wanted to make sure she knew she had that option.”

When the woman left Gloriavale with her mother in November, Wensley offered them a safe place to stay in Queenstown.

“She showed up on my doorstep, basically. They were afraid of men, they were so amazed by my husband because he cooks,” Wensley said.

It took months for the woman to recover – and she still has a way to go.

“They don’t even know they have rights. What’s happening to them is wrong. They are so brainwashed.

“They know in their hearts what’s happening is not right but they are told the outside world is evil and God will punish them if they leave. It took weeks and weeks for her to be able to see anything in a positive light.”

Alden Williams/Stuff Gloriavale Christian Community on the West Coast is coming under increasing scrutiny.

The woman needed physiotherapy for back pain caused by working long hours in the kitchen, laundry and cleaning rotations that young women do, Wensley said.

Her mother returned because she did not want to leave her grandchildren behind.

The woman’s sister left the community four years ago after refusing to sign a document the leaders give all 18-year-olds.

“Her sister refused to sign the declaration of commitment and was sent to Auckland.

“She was put on a plane with $300. She didn’t know anyone. She stayed with an old friend of her mother’s from her college days. That’s what they are doing to young people.”