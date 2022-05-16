New online tool helps ramp up youth interest in local government

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks about local government reform during a visit to Nelson. Video first published in June, 2021.

A new online tool is hoped to give a voice to young people on shaping local democracy 30 years down the line.

The Get Vocal in Your Local website asks users to take a 5-minute survey which includes questions on what their region should look like in 2050, how decisions are made, and whether to lower the voting age from 18 to 16.

Despite research showed local councils are becoming more diverse, the current average age of councillors is between 56 and 60, and just 13.9% of them are aged under 40.

The chairperson of the Future for Local Government review panel, Jim Palmer, said the online tool was an opportunity to connect with young people, who were less engaged in the system and had a smaller interest in local government.

It was important to target younger people for the review because it helped to build an interest in local democracy, he said.

SUPPLIED The chairperson of the Future for Local Government review panel Jim Palmer said the Get Vocal in Your Local online tool is targeting young people who are less engaged with local democracy.

It was important to get involved early to start thinking about being able to exercise preferences through voting, he said.

“We see it as another positive for encouraging people to get involved in democracy in their communities.”

In the month since the website went online, the review panel received more than 2000 responses that were mostly from urban areas like Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Analysis on the first submissions had shown “a good flavour" or views.

Palmer hoped to have 10,000 submissions by the end of June.

“It’s an easy tool to operate and it is giving us a sense of what’s important to people in their place, and to what extent they would like to be involved in decision-making in the future.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The online tool is part of the local government review announced by Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta in April 2021.

Wellington City Councillor Tamatha Paul said Get Vocal in Your Local was a good tool, but she would have liked to have seen questions asking respondents what an affordable city meant to them.

The two-year long review was commissioned last year by Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta to look into the roles, functions and structures of local authorities, and set its functions over the next 25 to 30 years.

The responses from the online tool will be considered for the review panel’s draft report, which will be released in October for public consultation. The review panel will submit its final report in April 2023.