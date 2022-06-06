The deer with no fear: Stewart Island residents divided over deer roaming through gardens

Sandra Whipp sees deer in her garden on Stewart Island almost every night.

Every night, when Sandra Whipp looks out at the view from her Stewart Island home, there’s usually a deer or two rifling through her garden.

“It happens every night. They come in and eat the lawn or have a nibble at the plants in the garden,’’ she said.

“They eat most things, so if you want a great garden you have to grow things in the tunnel house.’’

Deer have become an issue in the township of Oban, and the community is divided on how to deal with them.

Some want the population under control, while others, including Whipp, are keen to leave them alone.

“We’re not into shooting them so they know they’re quite safe here. I think the hunting that goes on keeps the numbers under control,’’ Whipp said.

Department of Conservation operations manager Rakiura Stewart Island Ren Leppen said deer were seen regularly in and around the township of Oban.

“The township is made up of areas of regenerating forest intermingled with cleared and developed areas. This means that there is a lot of forest-urban fringe in Oban and so deer habitat is close to people’s houses and other parts of the town,’' he said.

Supplied Some Stewart Island residents want the deer population under control, while others, are keen to leave them alone.

Deer have been present in and around the township of Oban for a very long time following their expansion across Rakiura after their initial release near the turn of the previous century, he said.

Department of Conservation biodiversity ranger Kevin Carter, who lives on the island, told an Environment Southland regional services committee meeting last month that there was some ‘’polarising debate’’ about the deer.

“People generally fall into one of two camps, some people see them as a conservation pest and are concerned about impacts on forest health, and other people see them as a convenient and valuable hunting resource.

“There’s a third group as well that overlap with the hunting interest group, which is that they're interested in wildlife ... just because they’re a large mammal, and they add diversity to the local landscape,’’ he said.

DOC had been approached by residents who were concerned about the impacts of deer on the forest, as well as people who were concerned about deer on their personal properties.

Supplied Sandra Whipp grows most plants in her tunnel house to prevent them from getting eaten.

“Sometimes that's down to vegetable gardens and property values,'’ Carter said.

Any moves from DOC to control the deer population had to be supported by the community, he said.

“As that happens we’ll be in a position to support more practically with technical advice or undertaking deer control.’’

At the meeting, Cr Peter McDonald said some people were ‘’quite suspicious’’ around Predator Free Rakiura and deer control merging into one project.

Carter said his understanding of Predator Free Rakiura was that they were very, very clear that they were only looking at feral cats, hedgehogs, possums and three species of rat.