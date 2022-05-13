MPI prosecutes company for not keeping records

MPI has prosecuted a company for not having the correct records relating to the transfer of seafood at its restaurants.

Two chefs who were caught with undersize paua prompted a search of two Te Anau restaurants by Fisheries officers, and a prosecution by the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Chan Farther and Son Limited was sentenced in the Invercargill District Court on May 12 following a prosecution by the Ministry for Primary Industries after the company earlier pleaded guilty to two charges under the Fisheries Act.

The company was fined $10,400 after failing to keep a fish sales record system for seafood it was moving between its Te Anau restaurants.

The summary of facts says the company is the owner of China City Restaurant and Ming Garden Restaurant.

On January 13, 2020 two chefs employed by the director were caught in possession of more than 200 shucked undersized paua taken from the Bluff Mataitai, which lead to fishery officers conducting an inspection at the Te Anau restaurants two days later.

Four kilos of frozen paua were found at one restaurant, and two kilos of frozen paua were found at the other one.

The last available invoice produced for paua was one issued to China City with a purchase date of November 2, 2019 for six kilos. There was no invoice issued for paua to Ming Garden for that period.

The summer period and Chinese New Years are the busiest time for both restaurants. It is inconceivable that no paua would have been sold over the preceding 76 days, the summary of facts says.

When interviewed the director stated that they have in the past had up to a thousand people through the restaurant in a night.

Paua is advertised on the menu at both restaurants at $68 for a whole paua that has been cooked from frozen and up to $150 for a whole live paua.

Officers also found six live blue cod, 10 live rock lobster and about 20 live pacific oysters at the Ming Garden Restaurant, and two kilos of frozen paua, 60 kilos of stargazer, 23 kilos of frozen crayfish and quantities of frozen wrasse and school shark was found in freezers.

The manager stated that the live rock lobster had come across from the China City Restaurant three days prior, and the live blue cod had come across from China City the day before.

She was unable to provide invoices for any of the seafood.

At a follow-up inspection at the Ming Garden Restaurant on February 18, 2021, two live rock lobsters were found in a live tank and two whole frozen blue cod, 60 kilos of hoki and 35 kilos of frozen rock lobster were found in a freezer.

The company director was unable to produce any invoices in the name of the restaurant for the seafood.

The director admitted having very little oversight when it came to running both restaurants, for the most part being based out of Queenstown and only travelling through to Te Anau periodically.

The company had been warned in 2016 and 2018 about transferring fish between restaurants without the appropriate invoices, and a Notice of Direction was issued in 2019.

After the sentencing, MPI spokesperson Garreth Jay said: “to prevent this kind of illicit trade in seafood, robust record keeping is a required under fisheries law so that Fishery Officers can ensure it comes from a legitimate, sustainable, and hygienic source.