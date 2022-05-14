Car fire sees early morning emergency callout

An early morning car fire is being treated as suspicious. (File photo.)

Police and the fire service were called to douse a car fire in Appleby, Nelson.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) said the fire on Challies Rd was “well involved” when firefighters arrived.

Crews from Richmond, Appleby and Brightwater attended the blaze with three trucks.

Appleby Voluntary Rural Fire Force chief Paul Eggers said the car may have been stolen or abandoned.

There were no injuries reported.

Eggers said the fire had spread into the grass and some flax bushes.

Firefighters from Richmond attended with breathing apparatus because of toxic fumes, he said.

The vehicle, a Nissan Cefiro, was over a stop bank, so wouldn’t have been seen easily in the dark.

Eggers said it was the type of fire they used to see often, around five or 10 times a year, but encountered less frequently now.

“Before they just burned them to dump them,” he said. “I don’t know why they do it now.”

FENZ said the fire was being treated as a suspicious act and police were asked to attend.