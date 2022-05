Emergency services were called to Railway Rd South just before 7.30am on Saturday. (File photo)

One person has died in an early morning crash in Longlands, Hastings.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Railway Rd South just before 7.30am on Saturday.

In a statement at 1pm, police said the road remains closed.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway, the statement said.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said three ambulances responded to the scene, but did not transport any patients to hospital.