Rugby player in Blenheim choppered to hospital with spinal injury

A young man who had been playing rugby was chopped to hospital with a spinal injury yesterday afternoon.

A man who had been playing rugby in Blenheim was helicoptered to hospital in Christchurch on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old sustained a spinal injury and was “sore but with some movement”, Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter pilot Brendan Hiatt said.

At 5am on Saturday morning, an elderly gentleman suffering from a medical event was transferred from Nelson Hospital down to Christchurch.

Another man was picked up from Waikawa Bay, also having had a medical event on Saturday. He was flown to Nelson Hospital.