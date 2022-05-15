Farmers grazing dispute in Southland laid bare

A long-running dispute over a grazing contract in Southland has been through both the district and high courts [generic photo].

A seven-year dispute between two farms in Southland over a cattle grazing agreement has culminated in a High Court decision being handed down this month.

The saga between Avondale Pastoral Limited Partnership [Avondale] and Saunders Dairy Holdings Limited [Saunders Dairy] began in 2015 and has resulted in district and high court battles.

In May 2015 the two parties agreed that Avondale would graze 400 cows on the Saunders Dairy property and would pay $32 per cow per week, with each cow to be fed 15kg of dry matter per day.

When the Avondale cows were returned to their home property in late July, a slightly shorter period than the agreement had stipulated, Avondale claimed a number were returned in poor condition.

This issue covered one aspect of the court action between the two parties, with Avondale claiming damages in the district court for the loss they said they suffered through the cows not being looked after as they should have been.

In 2019 a district court judge dismissed Avondale's claims, concluding the cows were each offered 15kg of dry matter per day, and he was not able to exclude the possibility that the poor condition of the cows was due to their condition at the start of grazing.

Avondale subsequently appealed the decision to the High Court.

But in a decision on May 9, Justice Nation said Avondale had failed to prove the cows had suffered losses due to the way they were grazed on the Saunders property.

Though the condition of some of the cows was “distressing”, the evidence was insufficient to prove it resulted from their neglect or inadequate feeding, Justice Nation found.

Because Avondale could not prove the condition of the cows prior to grazing, it had not proved that any loss of condition in the cows, or subsequent deaths, resulted from the way they had been grazed.