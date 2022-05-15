Emotional end to 245km fundraising ride for rescue chopper

Among the 43 finishers of the Westpac Chopper Charity 250km Queenstown to Invercargill ride on Friday afternoon were Wespac branch manager Phil Taylor, left, who has done the ride on all 11 occasions it has been held, and Erin Criglington and John Douglas, who have each completed it on 10 occasions.

Tears and cuddles were shared at the completion of a 245km bike ride which raises money for a rescue helicopter service in Southland and Otago.

More than 40 people pedalled from Queenstown to Invercargill during the Westpac Chopper Appeal Bike Ride on May 13, to raise funds for the Lakes District Air Rescue Trust.

Among the riders was John Douglas, completing the journey for a 10th time in the event’s 11-year history.

Having personally raised about $10,000 for the service over the decade, Douglas said it was one of the easiest things to raise funds for.

People’s faces “almost light up” when he requests sponsorship, with many in the community knowing of someone who had been rescued in the past, he said.

The rescue service had done an enormous amount of good, particularly in remote areas, and had given relief to many families in Southland and Otago, he said.

Southland was a safer place because of the rescue helicopter service, he added.

Of the bike ride itself, which started at Frankton near Queenstown and took in Kingston, Lumsden, Mossburn, Otautau, Waianiwa and Invercargill, Douglas, a Southland District councillor, said the bunched riders got up to more than 35kph on some stretches, “which for these older legs was fair stretching it out”.

Among the stops were at Lumsden, where a helipad will be built for the rescue chopper to use, and at Mossburn School where the rescue helicopter itself landed and the crew had lunch with the bike riders.

The ride’s co-organiser Murray Heath said the fundraiser was vital for the helicopter rescue service to keep operating in the south, an area with vast tracts of mountains and farmland where people could get lost and injured.

“It’s not all funded by the Government so the air rescue trust needs funding locally to survive,” Heath said.

Several of the 43 riders on Friday had been rescued by the helicopter in the past, and it was emotional for some when they arrived in Invercargill, he said.

“There were tears and cuddles.”

The first 10 years of the ride had raised $710,000 for the service and Heath said they were well on the way to raising $40,000 from this year’s ride.