Drivers on alert for youths pelting buses with eggs and water balloons

Christchurch bus driver Linda Bae is concerned for peoples’ safety after a group of young teenagers attacked her bus with water bombs.

It took Linda Bae a moment to register what had happened when she heard “a sudden explosion” as she was driving her bus one evening.

Next thing, she saw four or five young teenagers run up to the bus, hurling a series of water balloons.

“The bombs exploded on the windscreen, front door and window,” she said.

Bae had been driving along the Sumner route in Christchurch, turning from Wakefield Ave to Nayland St by the skate park when the incident occurred one Friday night in March.

It was after dark and the bus was moving, and after she stopped as a precaution the youngsters continued to throw water bombs.

It left her frustrated and concerned, saying the planned attacks had put herself, her passengers and the young people in danger.

“I worry for the safety of all individuals involved with every time that it happens,” Bae said.

Auckland Transport Auckland Transport and NZ Police have joined forces to create the Be Kind to Bus Drivers - Kia Atawhai i ngā Kai Taraiwa Pahi campaign.

It is not the first time a bus has been targeted by young teenagers.

Bae’s colleague, Roger Jackson, has been a local bus driver since 2009 and said the problem had been “going on for years”.

He keeps his eyes peeled on the Sumner route, knowing what to expect on a Friday evening after sunset.

“It comes to the weekend or start of school holidays, [it’s] a little pattern that occurs ... Sometimes it’s eggs, sometimes it’s water balloons.

“You’re driving along and all of a sudden you hear this almighty thump.”

In particular, two corners by the skate park and St Leonards Square in Sumner were the main areas of concern, he said.

“Their premium spot is as the bus is turning ... that’s when they get in and attack.”

Sometimes he would be looking straight at the teenagers as they hurled “whatever they’ve got in their hands”.

“You know exactly what’s going to happen, you’re going to turn that corner and there’s going to be a thump, thump, thump.

“You just hope it’s not going to be a thump on the windscreen.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Two aprts of Sumner are a target for young teenagers throwing eggs and water bombs, bus drivers say.

Bae, who works for Ritchies Transport, which provides services for a number of routes in Christchurch, said she reported the incident to her manager the following day in writing but was told nothing could be done and was advised to call the police.

She reported the incident, as well as others experienced by her colleagues, but was told to contact 111 immediately after an incident instead.

Public transport provider Metro also suggested contacting police or the control room of her work, Ritchies Transport, for assistance.

“At the time I wanted to talk about my safety, my passengers’ safety – where can I [go]?” Bae said.

“I think this is a serious thing, because the driver’s safety makes all passengers safe in the bus, but in the bus, who is responsible for the driver’s safety?

“There is no reason why we should receive water balloons or eggs, we have the same equal rights as the others.”

A Ritchies spokesperson said they were aware of three incidents over the past 18 months, but they were “not reported in writing, just mentioned a week or two after the event”.

They did not believe it was a widespread issue and had “no substantial concerns, at this stage”.

Jackson said he had not confronted the teenagers himself because “it’s not worth it”.

”It’s one of those situations, there’s nothing our controllers can do about it – they’d like to do something, but they can’t,” he said. “By the time the police arrive, the kids have moved on.”

However, the reoccurring incidents were “frightening” and “frustrating” and he was worried it would escalate to throwing heavier items that could cause significant damage to the windscreen.

Being distracted on the road was also a concern.

“You’re on the lookout, waiting for this thing to be thrown at you.”