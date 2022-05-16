Livestream of copycat terror attack in Buffalo now illegal in New Zealand

Ten people were killed in a racially motivated attack at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York over the weekend.

The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned in New Zealand.

Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced on Monday morning that the video and the manifesto of a white supremacist shooting more than a dozen mostly-black people in a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, had been banned.

“This footage celebrates the killing of innocent people going about their lives, doing their grocery shopping.”

Having received and examined a copy of the livestream on Monday, Ablett-Hampson said the 6 minute 52 second video of the attack had been classified, on an interim basis, as objectionable under the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification Act 1993 – the same approach was taken for the killer’s written manifesto on Sunday.

The video reached the “objectionable threshold”.

“There is no merit in this, and it is sadly being shared by people who support the actions of the killer.”

“It depicts acts of extreme violence and cruelty, and is comparable to the livestream from the March 15 mosque attacks.”

As with the manifesto, he urged New Zealanders not to seek the video out, and it would be an offense to possess or distribute them.

Joshua Bessex/AP Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson has urged New Zealanders not to seek out the killer’s video or manifesto.

“People who have downloaded this document or this video, should destroy any copies.

“A final classification decision will be made in due course for both publications. It’s important to make this interim decision so the public is aware that this material is objectionable under New Zealand law.”

In the written publication, banned yesterday, the killer Payton Gendron, 18, says the March 15 Mosque terrorist inspired him to act.

The Imam of Christchurch’s An-Nur (Al Noor) mosque – where 43 people were slain in the 2019 terror attack – has called for social media companies to do more to stop people spreading hate online.

Gendron published a 180-page racist manifesto heavily referencing the March 15 attack and, like the Christchurch terrorist, tried to livestream the killings.

Fouda said he was “very saddened by the shocking news”.

Family and friends of those killed in the Christchurch terror attack had gathered to remember their loved ones by unveiling a peace rock in Harrington Park in Christchurch when reports of the “heinous” attack in Buffalo began.

“The far-right wing terrorist responsible for the attack used the 15th March terror attack as an inspiration to work out his violent acts,” he said.

“This sends a strong message to all of us that we should care more about one another and work together to tackle the issue of racism in our society,” Fouda said.

“Social media companies must stop people from using them as a platform for spreading hate.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Imam Gamal Fouda of Masjid An Nur says social media companies to do more to stop people using them as a platform for spreading hate.

Paul Ash, the Prime Minister's special representative on cyber and digital and Christchurch Call co-ordinator at the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, told RNZ that new online tools introduced and supported through the Christchurch call stopped the Buffalo attack from going "viral".

A March 15 Whānau Trust spokesperson said they were sorry to hear of the Buffalo shooting and send their condolences to everyone affected.

“We are further saddened to hear the attacker referenced 15 March,” the spokesperson said.

The unveiled Peace Rock includes a poem by Sirwan Mohamadi, called Peace, Love and Unity, to remember and inspire hope for a united future.

Fifty-one people were killed in the Christchurch terror attacks of March 15, 2019, at the An-Nur and Linwood mosques. The lone gunman is serving a life prison sentence with no parole.