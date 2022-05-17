Warning for hunters: meat could be contaminated with lead

People who eat game meat could be inadvertently contaminating themselves with lead.

Now, a new study is hoping to discover just how much lead is left behind in the meat of animals killed by lead bullets – and they want hunters to donate mince for testing.

A research team at the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology has joined an international consortium researching the use of lead ammunition in hunting.

Dr Eric Buenz

Dr Eric Buenz, research professor of applied industries at NMIT, said overseas studies had found between 10% and 50% of meat samples studied were found to have traces of lead.

This new study, funded by an $8000 grant from the Maurice and Phyllis Paykel Trust, was an opportunity to see what level of meat was contaminated here, he said.

They were asking hunters from around New Zealand to send in packets of mince for free testing.



“My concern is for hunters, their families and anyone being offered venison or game meat who have no idea of how it processed or killed,” he said.

Himself a keen hunter, his interest in the topic was sparked about five years ago when he met a hunter who had unexplained weight loss and gout, but who ate a lot of meat harvested from hunting.

He was found to have lead levels about 16 times safe levels, he said.

He expected the study to find some level of contamination, but said it was difficult to know how high it would be as hunting practices in New Zealand differed to overseas.



Other countries had limited seasons for hunting, but in New Zealand you could hunt year round – which could increase the risk.

“There’s a risk that people are eating a lot more of it because it’s more accessible.”

But, on the flip side, more access meant some hunters would be more selective about which parts of the animal they butchered – leaving behind the areas around the wound that were most likely to be contaminated, he said.

Generally, an area of about 30cm diameter around the bullet’s trajectory would be contaminated, but that could be greater if the bullet hit a bone and shattered more – with up to 40% of bullets spreading into the animal.

The problem could be compounded by mincing meat, as small fragments would be ground up further, he said.

“It’s not always easy to see.”

Anyone wanting to avoid lead poisoning from meat could only eat cuts more than 30cm away from the bullet hole, or they could swap to other forms of ammunition, he said.

Use of lead-free ammunitions was less prevalent in New Zealand, where about 95% of bullets contained lead.

He urged hunters with a stockpile of meat in the freezer to send some in for testing.



“You don’t really lose much out, and you gain a whole heap of peace of mind.”

Once they assessed the level of contamination the focus would turn to education, and any common themes – such as areas hunters were living in and what they were hunting, Buenz said.

The research team is also working to fund a project looking at the role of bullets in lead poisoning of kea.

The Department of Conservation urges hunters to avoid lead bullets, as the native birds eat the carcases which contributes to lead poisoning.

Anyone wishing to take part in the study can email Research.Admin@nmit.ac.nz.