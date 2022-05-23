He bought a book of poems that sat unread for years. It turned out to be a family heirloom

Rowan Oswald with his wife Amy and their three children, Teddy, left, Penny, and 6-month-old Pax.

For seven years, a book of poems on Rowan Oswald’s bookshelf sat forgotten and unopened, with its special connection to a special great-uncle – a navigator in World War II – unknown.

One day, looking for something to donate to a community library his wife Amy had organised, he came across a wonderful surprise.

Handwritten neatly on the first page of an old book of poems was the name Fred Mullen, and underneath, an address in Papatoetoe, south Auckland.

Oswald, a 37-year-old high school teacher in Tauranga with ties to Apia and Savai’i in Samoa, was stunned.

Supplied Rowan Oswald discovered his Great Uncle Fred's name in a book he's kept stored away for nearly a decade.

READ MORE:

* What I'm Reading: Peter Dowling

* Mary Trump says she will do 'everything in my power' to elect Joe Biden

* Donald Trump's niece describes 'nightmare' of family dysfunction in new book



Surely, this couldn’t be the same Great Uncle Fred he watched making wooden toys when he was growing up?

The book, Poetical Works Of Robert Burns From The 19th Century, had been on his bookshelf, unread, since he bought it at a secondhand book fair in Auckland in 2015.

Oswald bought the book as a reminder of his time in Dunedin, where he was earlier studying with Amy. He had spotted Burns’ statue in the city centre and knew the city had a special connection with the beloved Scottish poet.

Supplied Taken about 1989, Rowan sitting on Great Uncle Fred's lap, with Nana Eunice, front, his brother Simon (in red), cousin Raewyn on Aunty Marion's lap and his sister Janet in front of him.

“It was something to read later,” Oswald said. “It’s a giant book of poems, about 500 pages long, and I got it for 50 cents.”

Oswald said he didn’t open the book. He put it on his bookshelf later and promised he’d read it. Someday.

He never got around to it.

Oswald and the family had moved four times since, and the book had always gone with them, unpacked onto a bookshelf and left unread each time.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Rowan Oswald saw the Robbie Burns statue in Dunedin’s Octagon when he was studying with Amy.

A week ago on Saturday, when Amy was organising a community library, Oswald thought he’d donate some of his own books.

“I got out the Burns book and something just told me to open it. And there it was, on the first page: Fred Mullen.

“I thought it sounded familiar, and then I noticed the address below: 19 Seymour Ave, Papatoetoe. Surely this was my Uncle Fred?

“So I called my parents, and it turned out it was Fred and Marion’s address.

“I had in my hands a book that my great-uncle had owned.”

Supplied At Rowan's christening – Great Uncle Fred and Marion are standing on the left.

Oswald grew up in east Auckland, and remembers visiting his Great Uncle Fred and his wife Marion at their Papatoetoe home when he was younger.

They lived down a long driveway, with a big section of land at the back.

There was an armchair on the lounge where he would see his uncle reading sometimes. Fred had loved reading and had a whole wall covered in books.

Supplied Oswald says the children in the family were close to his great Uncle red, and he always made time for them.

“My Great Uncle Fred was an amazingly kind and talented man. He was a navigator on Avro Lancaster bombers in World War II.

“He had a wood workshop at the back, where he made us Christmas presents – spinning tops and chess sets. I remember spending time with him watching him work, and playing in the gardens out back.

“The smell of grapes and wood shavings are my most vivid memories. They were super lovely, and while I don’t remember too much of Marion, I remember Fred always had time for us.”

When Marion and Fred died, in 1989 and 2000, Oswald’s nana gave away all their belongings. Oswald said he was too young to have held on to anything to remember them by.

“Now I’ve got this little heirloom,” he said.

“Clearly, my great-uncle had cherished this book. It’s been floating around New Zealand all this time, and sitting on my bookshelf for years.”

Great Uncle Fred’s book of poems now lie on Oswald’s bedside table, and the plan is to read a poem a night.

In Samoa, there is a saying called vā, loosely translated as the space between. Oswald said vā could be viewed as empty or distant, but it was also connecting and full of life.

“The book of poems fills that space a bit more and makes me feel closer to my ancestor.”