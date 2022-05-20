Conservationists fear for native geckos if old-growth forest felled, council reviews consents

Forest & Bird are concerned a project to widen a rural road in Upper Hutt could disturb the habitat of two species of gecko, including the Wellington green gecko (pictured).

The felling of old-growth forest – where conservationists have raised concerns over native geckos – to make way for a wider road has been put on hold after the council decided new resource consents might be needed.

An initial consent allowed for the felling of trees in a block of low-land podocarp forest covering more than 20 hectares to widen Katherine Mansfield Drive in Whitemans Valley. The council is now assessing whether new resource consents are needed to carry out the work which some residents have opposed, saying the trees are unique and irreplaceable.

Forest & Bird last month wrote to the Upper Hutt City Council’s chief executive Peter Kelly outlining concerns about the possible presence of two native gecko species in the forest, and challenged the local body’s and developer’s right to work in the forest.

The council has been working with a developer, Quality Homes, to widen the road to service the new Bellbird Rise subdivision. Parts of the rural road narrow to a single lane – the consent allowed for the section through the forest to be modified to allow for two lanes. On March 29, residents were informed felling would begin on within 24 hours by the developer.

This week the council’s planning and regulatory services director, Helen Hamilton, confirmed the plans were being reviewed.

“Quality Homes has recently submitted their Engineering Approval of the final road for assessment to determine if it requires additional resource consent for the associated vegetation clearance,” Hamilton said.

“While this assessment is being conducted, we have advised them not to commence works.”

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Whitemans Valley residents are concerned about a small forest of beech trees which are about to be chopped down to make way for a road.

Forest & Bird’s letter was signed by its legal counsel Will Jennings who told the council it needed a different consent to work in the area because of the possible presence of North Island green/barking and Ngahere/southern North Island forest geckos.

He cited the Wildlife Act which identified the lizards as having absolute protection. The killing or taking of animals with such a status needed a permit, Jennings said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Some of the trees in the Whitemans Valley forest are hundreds of years old, and residents say they are ‘irreplaceable’.

He argued the consent under which the work was to originally take place covered only the private subdivision site, not the road reserve. A different consent was needed, Jennings said, because of the location’s proximity to significant natural features – a water body, protected wildlife, and beech and kahikatea forest.

Jennings said in an interview the council shouldn’t need to be reminded of its responsibilities.

“It’s a bit disappointing the Upper Hutt City Council doesn’t seem to be aware of its obligations, or isn’t taking them as seriously as they should.”