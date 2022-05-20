Christchurch's seagull man: He forages through skips for food - but not for himself

In a tired car park behind a block of shops, a tall man forages in skips, surrounded by seagulls and a quartet of pigeons he likes to sing to.

Every weekday he sorts through hundreds of free school lunch packs that have been discarded, taking anything salvageable back to the Linwood community he loves.

He carefully separates cardboard, shares crusts of bread with the resident seagulls, and piles up bananas and apples to wash later.

Some days, he gets up to four large boxes full of fresh fruit, salads and yoghurts to put into a local community pantry. It’s often gone with 30 minutes as the increasing cost of living forces people to cut their grocery budgets.

READ MORE:

* People of The 03: Jenny Smith of Te Whare Roimata

* Down to earth: Common Unity Project founder Julia Milne's love of The Remakery

* Stamps, postage, books and community



A humble man, Kaishi, has unwillingly become the face of the increasingly vital role volunteers in the community are playing in keeping people above the breadline.

“Everyone needs a roof over their head and everyone deserves the right to have shoes and food.”

Kaishi is one of many helping locals as part of the Tiny Shops Village – a joint project between the Christchurch City Council, Te Whare Roimata and Greening the Rubble.

It offers free coffee and tea and a chance to learn new skills like sewing, gardening or bicycle repairs. There are also free vegetables, and donated food and clothing.

More than that, the village allows people to be listened to, Kaishi says.

Co-ordinator Carmel McSherry has seen how tough it is for those who visit. She’s considering running a sanitary pad sewing workshop, because the cost of groceries has put period products out of reach for some.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Tiny Shops Village co-ordinator Carmel McSherry says part of her job is about listening.

When asked what needs to be done, McSherry promptly responds: “More food.”

Although not a counsellor, McSherry feels like part of her job is listening and putting people in touch with the services that can help them.

Te Whare Roimata cultural centre co-ordinator Jenny Smith believes New Zealand relies on low paid employees and volunteers to help our most vulnerable.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The resident seagulls are ready to help Kaishi recycle discarded free school lunches.

She doesn’t have answers to the cost of living crisis, but having tried bulk buying, Smith believes the supermarket duopoly has to be broken.

In March, the Commerce Commission released a report into Countdown and Foodstuffs but did not recommend imposing an obligation on the two groups to wholesale goods to other retailers.

Smith also wants the accommodation supplement reviewed, as rents continue to rise in Christchurch.

Stuff A vision for Linwood Village included a bustling shopping centre and a tram network. Eight years on, and the reality is starkly different. (First published June 2019)

When Kaishi arrived in Christchurch 11 years ago after working in orphanages in Cambodia and India, he saw the struggles the Linwood community faced post earthquake.

But some of those who were most in need are now giving back.

“I’m immensely proud of our community.”