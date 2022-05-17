'No evidence' currently to prove allegations prison staff member was in relationship with prisoner

A staff member at Rimutaka Prison has been stood down amid an investigation after allegations they were involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate and supplied contraband. (File photo).

There is no evidence at this time to suggest a Rimutaka Prison staff member was in a physical relationship with an inmate and brought contraband into the prison, says Corrections.

The staff member has been stood down and an employment investigation and operational review are ongoing after the prison’s director at the time, Viv Whelan, received information about the allegations in March.

Pearse notified the Integrity Assurance team who undertook initial inquiries and the investigations were launched, Corrections chief custodial officer Neil Beales said.

“At this time we have no evidence to confirm that this person was involved in a physical relationship or the introduction of contraband. If further investigations identify any criminal activity, the matter will be immediately referred to police,” Beales said.

“Our clear expectation is that staff uphold the standards of behaviour in our code of conduct, and comply with the law. We demand a high standard of conduct and integrity from all employees, and if any staff don’t meet the standards required we take action.”

Corrections employs about 10,000 staff in prisons and the community and the overwhelming majority act with integrity, honesty and professionalism, Beales said.

The organisation’s Integrity Assurance team provides specialist investigation services and advice, as well as delivering an integrity awareness programme focusing on fraud, corruption, dishonesty and other criminal risks, and provides staff with skills and tools to avoid manipulation.

The recent investigations follow another incident in March, where a Corrections officer was allegedly caught trying to bring contraband into the jail, and a police investigation into staff corruption at the prison.

Claire Eastham-Farrelly/RNZ Corrections Chief Custodial Officer, Neil Beales says Corrections demands a high standard of conduct and integrity from all employees (File photo).

Known as Operation Portia, the investigation was launched in 2020 after an inmate allegedly arranged the trafficking of methamphetamine into New Zealand from inside the prison using cellphones.

Since then, police are understood to have scrutinised the actions of as many as a dozen staff, including at least one senior manager, seizing phones and analysing bank accounts as part of the investigation.

In an email to staff last year, Whelan suggested while the investigation was looking specifically at corruption, information provided by some of the more than 100 staff interviewed may have revealed other crimes and bad behaviour that could have breached Corrections’ code of conduct. That had resulted in two other phases of work, Whelan said in the email.

JARED NICOLL/Stuff Corrections says of the 10,000 staff it employs, the “overwhelming majority” act with integrity, honesty and professionalism. (File photo).

Earlier this year, Corrections National Commissioner Rachel Leota said for personal reasons Whelan had stepped down from her position as prison director at Rimutaka, to return home to Christchurch and take on the role as prison director at Christchurch Women’s Prison.

Reti Pearse is the current director of Rimutaka Prison.

Between 2016 and August last year there were about 2243 employment investigations by Corrections into prison and community staff, including employees in non-frontline roles at national and regional offices.

This also included investigations where no evidence was found.

Of those investigations, 675 related to inappropriate behaviour or relationships, and 719 related to careless or unsafe behaviour, Official Information Act data showed.

Supplied Former Rimutaka Prison director Viv Whelan is now the prison director at Christchurch Women’s Prison.

The staff member at the centre of the current allegations is allegedly a psychologist, Newshub reported last week.

Nalini Meyer, acting chairperson for the New Zealand Psychologists Board said at this stage the board wasn’t prepared to comment about the specific case.

However, in general terms the board’s role was to protect public health and safety by ensuring psychologists were competent and fit to practise.

“The board puts public safety front and centre of any decisions it makes in relation to the practice of individual psychologists,” Meyer said.

A psychologist’s practising certificate can be suspended for a range of reasons where the board believes that action – whether suspension or conditions on practice – is required to protect the public.

This may be the result of a complaint, a concern about competence, or a concern about the practitioner’s health.

Not all notifications lead to suspension or conditions on practice and the board must assess each case on the individual facts before deciding whether to impose any restrictions, she said.