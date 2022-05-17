'Panic and horror': Parent's worry over suspected stabbing at Tawa College

Wellington's Tawa College has gone into lockdown after an incident on Tuesday afternoon.

A parent says “panic and horror” set in upon hearing her daughters’ Wellington school was in lockdown on Tuesday afternoon.

One injured person was taken to hospital after a suspected stabbing at Tawa College. One person had been arrested, a police spokesperson said, although charges have not yet been laid.

Police arrived at the high school on Duncan St after an incident was reported at 2.15pm on Tuesday. The earlier lockdown lifted about an hour later.

Students inside the school believed there had been a stabbing. The school later said students and staff onsite were “safely accounted for”.

Police said the incident was an isolated one, and they believed it posed no threat to the wider community.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Tawa College parents and students wait outside the school after an incident that caused a lockdown there on Tuesday afternoon.

A Capital and Coast District Health Board spokesperson said one patient was being assessed in the emergency department.

Students were filing out of the school in groups about 3.30 pm and the car park was full of parents picking up their children.

A student, who did not want to be named, said it was “a little bit scary” when the classroom went into lockdown.

She said teachers started closing windows and the door, students had to stay seated and quiet while they waited inside.

She had never experienced a lockdown before, only drills.

Another student was outside the school about to go into class when she saw five police cars, an ambulance and later a first response car drive up in the afternoon.

“Especially when the ambulance and first responder came hooning up the driveway, I thought ‘this must be very serious’.”

The incident was highly unusual for the school, she said.

Parent Danielle Simnor was at the school picking up her two daughters. “A bit of panic and horror” went through her mind when she heard there was an incident.

Supplied Tawa College's lockdown notice to parents.

She came from Porirua immediately when she was alerted by the school.

“It was a blessing to be able to communicate with my girls via text,” she said. “I just prayed that the students and staff were keeping calm, and that everyone was okay.

“You don’t normally hear of this happening in Wellington.”

Simnor said the school had good procedures in place, telling parents immediately of the lockdown on their alert system.

An email sent to parents from the school at 2.22pm said the school had gone into lockdown as a “precautionary measure”.

Students reported being let out of the school one year group at a school just after 3.30pm.

In a note to parents, principal Andrew Savage said “all students, staff and persons on-site are safely accounted for”.

"Everyone did extremely well and responded to instructions. A notice will be going out to parents/caregivers tonight to provide some more information about our emergency lockdown procedures.

"I would like to personally thank you for your support and trust during this difficult time."

By 3.50pm, students had left the school. Tawa Intermediate next door was not affected.

Tawa College was approached for comment. A staff member said the school and police were still working through their processes, and the school did not have a comment at this time.