Dairy farm jobs, small town life behind South Island's rapidly growing Asian population

Richelle and Harold De Vera and their daughter Karla De Vera, right, moved from the Phillipines to small-town North Canterbury.

The South Island’s Asian population is growing rapidly but concerns are mounting over a lack of funding to support the emerging communities. WEI SHAO reports.

In a small farming town in North Canterbury, there’s a bakery, tearooms – and an Asian food shop.

DECA Asian Food Mart has become a hub for Culverden’s rapidly growing Asian community.

Owner Richelle De Vera moved to New Zealand from Santa Barbara in the Philippines when her husband got a job on a dairy farm in 2008.

“When we first arrived, there were less than 20 Filipinos in this quiet, small town,” she said.

Supplied/Stuff The De Vera family own an Asian food shop in Culverden, which has become a hub for the area’s growing Asian community.

“But our community is growing. I assume there are around 50 Filipino families here.”

In 2006, Asian people made up just 0.5% of the wider Culverden area’s population. That jumped to 5.4% in 2013 and 11.3% in 2018 (the area’s total population in 2018 was about 2200 people).

It’s a trend seen across New Zealand. By 2043, it’s projected that one in four people in New Zealand (26%) will be Asian, compared to 16% in 2018. In Auckland that figure is expected to be 44%.

In Southland, the proportion of Asian people is expected to jump from 6% in 2018 to 16% in 2043, in Nelson it will rise from 7% to 16%, while in Canterbury it will increase from 12% to 19%, and Wellington from 13% to 23%.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The De Vera family, pictured here visiting Christchurch, say moving to a small town was a “big adjustment”.

Sociologist Paul Spoonley said there had been a “significant increase” in the South Island’s Asian population in particular because of Christchurch’s post-earthquake rebuild and labour shortages in the dairy industry.

“Up to half of dairy workers in the South Island are now from the Philippines.”

Spoonley, a distinguished professor emeritus at Massey University, said the rise was also due to more people leaving Auckland – including migrants.

“Most South Island areas are not at 12% of their communities being Asians... but they will grow very rapidly.”

David Unwin/Stuff Professor Paul Spoonley says regions should do more to recruit migrants.

He noted New Zealand’s current immigration policy had benefited Auckland disproportionately, and said other regions should put more effort into recruiting and settling migrants.

New Zealand China Council executive director Alistair Crozier said he was surprised to see how “unexpectedly diverse” the South Island had become.

“Some rural places like Ashburton and Southland have very strong Filipino communities. At some schools in Southland, up to one-fifth of their students are from the Philippines.

“Also, we’ve got Thai workers in vineyards in Marlborough.

More engagement with local Asian communities would bring huge benefits to Kiwi businesses, he said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff More Asian people have moved to the South Island because of the dairy industry and Christchurch rebuild, Spoonley says.

“Because of Covid, the businesses that were regularly going to China have been out of touch with the market for two-and-a-half years.

“But we have some amazing Chinese business communities here in Christchurch and Dunedin. We encourage Kiwi businesses to engage more closely with them to grow their links [with China].”

Asian Network director Vishal Rishi said while New Zealand’s Asian population was growing significantly, this demographic did not get the same attention as other groups.

“In the past three years, we’ve been trying to start up an office in Christchurch to serve the growing Asian population there, but we’ve applied to multiple agencies for funding and always been rejected.”

FRANK FILM This week Christchurch Dilemmas meets the Filipino men who’ve left their loved ones to come here for work. Why have they come? Who have they left behind? And how are they coping, in the cold? (First published August 11, 2017)

Rishi, who has worked in the Asian health sector for more than 20 years, said he was concerned about a lack of Asian-specific health funding in last month’s Budget.

Having an office in Christchurch would allow the network to provide social services, counselling and hands-on programmes to better support migrants.

The wellbeing of temporary migrants needed more attention.

Supplied Asian Network director Vishal Rishi says he’s seriously worried about the lack of focus on Asian people’s health and wellbeing.

The number of people in New Zealand on temporary work and study visas had doubled between 2010 and 2020, said Francis Collins, director of Te Ngira: Institute for Population Research at the University of Waikato.

“They are now more than 300,000 in total, taking up about 6% of the country’s population. They have played a big part of the changing [Asian] population.”

Invercargill’s population declined from the late 1970s to the early 2000s, but had grown modestly in the last 10 years (by about 0.9% a year) – and migration had been an important part of that, Collins said.

The large number of international students at Southern Institute of Technology was one reason for the population growth, he said.

“There was a lot of support from the local government. Also, the dairy industry in the region has attracted migrants and their families to work and live there.”

SUPPLIED Migrants on temporary work and study visas have played a big part of the changing Asian population, says Francis Collins, director of Te Ngira: Institute for Population Research at the University of Waikato. (File photo)

In Culverden, De Vera said most of the area’s Filipino residents worked on dairy farms.

“It was a big adjustment for us to move from a busy, populated town like Santa Barbara to Culverden,” she recalled.

“We lived in a two-bedroom lodge with other two Filipino workers on the dairy farm. We barely had gadgets, no landline, no TV, or smartphone.

“We needed to go to our friend’s house, which was 10km from us, to use a telephone card to call my [family] back home.”

Supplied/Stuff Richelle De Vera says the small town’s Filipino community has grown significantly as people move into the area for farm jobs.

Her daughter, Karla De Vera, moved to New Zealand in 2012 when she was 8.

“She stayed with her grandparents in the Philippines for about four years while we adjusted to the new life in New Zealand.

“We sent her to the school in Culverden. It was small but very good.”

Life in small-town New Zealand was quiet and simple, she said.

“The local communities are very friendly, and we feel really [at home] here.”