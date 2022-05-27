Forget the OE, how about a DE? The Kiwis opting for stay-at-home working holidays

Kiwi couples are selling up and hitting the road on working holidays

Couple saving $1000 a week while working in Central Otago

Labour welcomed by horticulture and viticulture sector

Forget the big OE. Some Kiwi couples are choosing the stay-at-home version of the working holiday – the DE (domestic experience).

Wendy and John Critchley (aged 47 and 48) have left their home, jobs and possessions behind in favour of the open road and the promise of different jobs every month.

Based in Alexandra since December, the couple have been working on a dairy farm, but they have a wealth of skills they hope to utilise on the road – Wendy’s experience as a chef and John’s in painting and decorating.

Wendy Critchley did not find the idea of spending the next decade in one job and in one place alluring.

“We’ve always had itchy feet.”

The couple are now living in a caravan and will begin two years of working around New Zealand in June.

They will first house sit in Oxford for two months, looking after two retired equestrian horses.

Then they will then move to a dairy farm in Culverden for 10 weeks. Wendy will help with calving and John with general farm work. After that they hope to help friends who own a kayak guiding business in Golden Bay before fruit picking in the area.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Wendy and John Critchley are embarking on a two-year working holiday.

Next winter they hope to journey through the North Island.

Wendy caught the travel bug four years ago after her father passed away from cancer.

A lifelong farmer, her dad retired in his early 70s and died six months later.

“He said, ‘All my life I’ve worked so hard and saved all my money’, and for what?”

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff The couple will spend two years travelling around New Zealand on a working holiday.

Wendy saw little point in waiting so long herself.

“Half the time when you retire you’re too old to do anything, and you can get sick and die. So we want to enjoy life before we get to retirement age.”

Wendy described the minimalist lifestyle as “freeing”.

The couple are aiming to make enough money to live on and keep an emergency fund. If necessary, they could quit their lifestyle and manage another dairy farm.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff The couple is looking forward to hitting the road after dairying for many years.

But they still hold out hope of doing same thing, a true OE, in the United Kingdom, where John was born, in future.

“Some people need the security of a house,” Wendy says, “But we want to pack up and just go where we want.”

Kiwis encouraged to go on working holidays

Colin and Jo Todd, (aged 60 and 50) have been saving $1000 a week while working in Central Otago picking cherries and harvesting grapes.

Last August, they rented out their Marton home and headed south. In just eight weeks over the cherry season they saved $12,500. After each block of work they took their motorhome and holidayed for up to three weeks.

Each week, they save half of the $500-week rent they receive from their home.

Eva Corlett/RNZ Grape Vision viticulturist James Dicey welcomes Kiwi couples on their DE.

And with little room for extra items in their motorhome, the couple are finding their lifestyle change highly lucrative.

The couple spent two years preparing their trip. Colin believes that time was essential in helping them to work out what they required to live on the road.

Colin says they’ve met other couples choosing to do a working holiday and some had become close friends.

Now the couple have fallen in love with Central Otago, and have decided to stay there for a second cherry and grape harvesting season. Colin hasn’t ruled out travelling down every summer once he retires.

“It’s just such an amazing, wonderful place.”

CENTRAL OTAGO NZ Ophir is also a terrific spot for growing grapes.

Grape Vision Ltd owner James Dicey says some viticulture tasks suited middle-aged nomads.

The Cromwell-based company develops and manages vineyards and hires up to 15 permanent vineyard staff and up to 150 employees during the critical harvest phase including some seasonal Pacific Island employees.

Dicey confirmed he was seeing more domestic labour mobility and had been “pleasantly surprised” that he had secured experienced tractor drives from the dairy industry.

Kiwis, were important at harvest time, he says, and he welcomes the idea of more couples like the Todds on working holidays.