Uber fails to deliver businesswoman's laptop, but police say it is not theft

Business owner Flip Grater was left without her laptop for a week after an Uber that was supposed to deliver the laptop to her didn’t arrive. (File photo)

A Christchurch businesswoman was left in limbo with no answers or recourse a week after an Uber delivering her laptop did not arrive.

While getting ready for international travel, chef, musician, author and business owner Flip Grater was racing between meetings on May 12 when she rushed home for a Zoom call and inadvertently left her laptop and charger at work.

“I needed it urgently, so staff put it in an Uber and sent it to me, a seven-minute drive away, using the delivery service,” she said.

A week later she was still waiting for her laptop and had lost hope of seeing it again.

READ MORE:

* Uber Eats driver locked out of livelihood for using a different car

* Uber Eats: What happens to the food they don't deliver?

* It's called vomit fraud. And it could make your Uber trip really expensive



“The car never turned up, but the delivery was marked as completed. The driver didn't message or call and say 'I've arrived'. When we sent messages through the app there was no response.”

Grater waited on the street for the delivery and tried repeatedly to contact the driver and Uber via the ‘Help’ button on the app but was ultimately left feeling helpless.

Has this happened to you? Email vicki.anderson@stuff.co.nz

“My laptop has everything, all my data, photos of my child, business information, all of my privacy, my security. We reached out to the driver with no response or answer. Then the Uber app blocked contact [with the driver]. It's galling that someone can blatantly steal and get away with it.”

A message on the Uber app said Grater could complain via email after 24 hours had passed, which she did after the 24 hours had passed.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Uber Delivery is a parcel-only service offered by the ride-share platform. (File photo)

In the meantime, she made a police report.

“On Wednesday, nearly a week later, police said no officer had been assigned to the case. They said someone will be in touch with an update but no-one has. I called them every day.”

Grater said she was told by police that it was not theft and was a civil matter.

“It's a failure to deliver, not theft, they said. People need to know it falls outside the law, so police won’t take action, and Uber won’t take responsibility due to their terms and conditions.”

A spokesperson for police told Stuff it was not able to comment publicly.

Grater said after Stuff made inquiries, police made a “five-minute phone call” and on Thursday her laptop was returned to the station.

Ged Cann/Stuff Here's how much more you pay for popular items on Uber Eats and other apps. (Video first published in June 2021)

“I’d love to believe the driver was simply neglectful... There were so many ways this could have been a less stressful process, but it was difficult at every single point,” she said.

Grater said she was speaking publicly about the incident because she was concerned about the lack of help for customers in her situation.

“There is no number to call, no recourse. There are zero customer service options, even to report a serious incident. It is also unbelievable to me that local police wouldn't follow up when the offender is known.

“I know a lot of people who move items using this service and in a small city like Christchurch it seemed a safe thing to do. I assumed there would be a safety of accountability and traceability but as it turns out, there isn't.”

She said she was relieved to have her laptop back which contains her “entire life, commercially sensitive material, all my privacy and security”.

A police spokesperson said on Friday they understood the laptop had since been returned and the matter resolved. “We have no further comment.”

An Australian-based spokesperson for Uber said it was investigating the complaint.