Two people arrested after fleeing police in Southland

A man and a woman were arrested in Winton on Tuesday. Police say the pair failed to pull over for police after a stolen car was crashed on the Devil’s Staircase, near Queenstown. [File photo]

Two people have been arrested and face charges in relation to fleeing police, driving on the footpath of a small Southland town and crashing into a police car.

Southern prevention acting senior sergeant Michael Wingfield said a man driving a stolen vehicle crashed on the Devil’s Staircase, near Queenstown, about 8.40am on Tuesday morning, and was picked up by a woman driving another vehicle.

The duo were identified in Lumsden where police signalled for them to pull over.

However, they continued south and were identified again in Benmore, about 27km from Lumsden, where police deployed spikes to stop the vehicle, although this was unsuccessful.

Police began following the vehicle with lights and sirens after finding the vehicle again, near State Highway 6 and Limehills-Brown Rd in Limehills, but as the vehicle neared Winton police abandoned the pursuit.

The vehicle was then sited on Eglington St, in Winton, where it drove past a primary school and onto a footpath, passing a coffee cart and several pedestrians, Wingfield said.

The vehicle lost control whilst driving on a footpath and grass verge adjacent to Great North Rd, and drove into a patrol car on the corner of Great North Rd and Clyde St, damaging its front passenger wheel, he said.

A 31-year-old woman and 41-year-old man were subsequently arrested.

The woman is expected to appear in Invercargill District Court on May 26 on charges relating to reckless driving, failing to stop, and unlicensed driver failed to comply with prohibition.

The man is due to appear in Invercargill District Court on May 23 on charges relating to theft of a motor vehicle, resisting police and careless driving.

Wingfield said the offenders had demonstrated a complete disregard for people who may have been using the road or footpath at the time.

“It is extremely fortunate the public and the offenders themselves were not seriously injured as a result of this reckless driving behaviour,” he said.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.