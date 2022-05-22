Street food on the menu at soon-to-be-opened restaurant

New owner Jeremy Hawkes, left, and his father Graham Hawkes outside the old Paddington Arms restaurant that is being transformed into a street food eatery called Crafty's Bar & Grill.

Jeremy Hawkes is turning his parent’s old restaurant into a street food eatery.

He and wife Keiko have bought Glengrae Parks, the company that operated the Paddington Arms Restaurant & Bar in Invercargill. It closed in December and is undergoing minor renovations before officially opening as Crafty’s Bar & Grill in July.

Glengrae Parks was owned by Hawkes’ parents Graham and Glenise.

The move into a restaurant selling street food, such as burgers, smoked meats, fried chicken and other finger food, fits in with Jeremy and Keiko’s food truck business The Saucy Chook.

“My background for the last five years is running a food truck,” Jeremy said.

“We’ve been out and about dealing with events ... there seems to be a big demand for street style food.”

Jeremy thought at least four new jobs would be created for when the restaurant opened in July.

Graham is 70, and always held the goal to retire from being a full-time chef when he got to that age.

“I certainly enjoyed it, I've got a great passion for cooking, but it was time to retired,” he said.

“I’ve spent a lot of years looking after other people’s interests, and now it's time to look after mine and Glenise’s.”

Paddington Arms was one of three restaurants Graham and Glenise operated in the same building, at different times, on Bainfield Rd, Invercargill.

They bought the Donovan Restaurant in 1992, then the eatery changed to Flannigan’s Seafood Restaurant in 2002. In 2010, it was rebranded Paddington Arms Restaurant & Bar.

Graham has entered retirement, but he will continue to be involved in the food and hospitality industries. He is Hospitality New Zealand Southland branch president.

”I’m keen to create more pathways for young chefs to learn a lot more about our industry.”

Graham was involved with the Pure South Famous Young Chefs Degustation Lunch in Invercargill in April. Six of New Zealand’s top chefs worked with trainee chefs to help them prepare food for 120 guests at the event.