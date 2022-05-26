Uni professor to finish 5000km journey across US after serious hit-and-run

Nick Ashill was badly hurt and left for dead in a ditch after a hit-and-run while doing an ultramarathon for charity.

Nearly five years after almost dying on a charity run across the United States, Nick Ashill is returning to the scene of crime, where he was left in a ditch fighting for his life.

Although surgeons were able to rebuild his body (at a staggering cost of $US1.3 million, paid for by insurance) it has taken years to rebuild his confidence and get his body back to a point where he can finish what he started – a nearly 5000km journey.

His memory of the incident is hazy, but he recalled a white ute driving straight at him.

Realising the ute was going to deliberately hit him, he tried to throw himself over a fence but it struck him, throwing him into the air and landing in a ditch.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi man to finish run across US three years after hit-and-run crash halted it

* Man crushed by three-tonne girder in work accident is granted residency for surgeries

* The Kiwi runner left for dead: 'I tried to get up but my pelvis was smashed'



Hs leg and pelvis took the full impact and with bones sticking out, he was unable to move.

Fortunately, the father-of-four was on a hands-free Skype call to his wife, who was on holiday in Cyprus. Sarah Ashill, a nurse, was able to organise a rescue mission with US emergency services.

SUPPLIED Kiwi ultra-marathon runner Nick Ashill recovering in hospital in 2017.

Ashill was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Columbus, Ohio, where his condition was assessed as life-threatening.

He underwent a gruelling series of surgeries, as doctors rebuilt his leg and pelvis, and repaired a perforated bowel.

Things got worse for him when he developed a major infection in his stomach and scrotum, and again it was not clear if he would survive.

The run was to raise funds for the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ, and the UK-based Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Trust.

Supplied Ashill on a recent early morning run in Wellington.

In 2015 Ashill’s mother died of the rare respiratory disease. An ultra-marathon runner, he decided to realise his dream of running from Los Angeles to New York and to raise funds to support those living with IPF.

The 58 year-old, who works as a professor of marketing at Victoria University of Wellington, always intended to continue the run despite the long recovery process.

“It has certainly been a challenge, sometimes I would take three or four steps forward and then five or six backwards. I have been through 16 surgeries.”

ABC6/SCREENGRAB Ashill soon after the accident.

The accident changed his gait, but he has defied predictions that he would never run again. His return to running was testament to the skill of his surgeons and the ability of the human body to recover, he said.

Ashill returned to America on May 27 and plans to restart his run on the exact spot he was hit.

Members of the Columbus Running Club and three of the doctors who saved his life will run with him to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center​.

supplied Ashill and daughter Abi, as he prepares to head back to America.

He is “very excited” about meeting those who did so much to help him.

“I’m sure this will be an emotional day.”

He said he had “no idea” how he would feel until actually standing at the scene.

He plans to complete the 922km over a period of 18 days before finishing in New York.

Progress can be followed on his blog.