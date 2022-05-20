New te reo Māori names proposed for south Auckland train stations

KiwiRail and Auckland Transport have announced the new names for three stations in the Drury area. (File photo)

Three new train stations connecting Papakura and Pukekohe will have te reo Māori ingoa (names) to honour their locations’ past and environment.

The stations in Drury and Paerata will be named Maketuu, Ngaakooroa and Paeraataa, with double vowels in line with the tradition of local iwi.

Each name was gifted by mana whenua.

Auckland Transport/City Rail Link Four te reo Māori names proposed for new City Rail Link stations.

KiwiRail and Auckland Transport will submit the ingoa to the New Zealand Geographic Board (Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa) for final approval.

READ MORE:

* City Rail Link proposes four te reo Māori names for Auckland train stations

* How Aucklanders hold the key to Waikato's Te Huia train

* Map reveals how new housing intensification rules could affect Auckland suburbs



KiwiRail Auckland metro programme director Brent Lancaster said the gifts were an honour to receive.

“Proposing these names demonstrates our respect and commitment to our mana whenua partners and the restoration and preservation of their cultural identity,” he said.

“The use of these names on our network will encourage and support the integration of te reo Māori into everyday use and will be a lasting legacy to this fast-growing region.”

Maketuu Station in Drury Central is named for the Maketuu stream and the ancient Te Maketuu Pā (the Pratts Rd Historic Reserve) nearby.

The Drury West Station will be named Ngaakooroa Station because it is right by the Ngakoroa Stream.

The Paeraataa Station will keep the name of the area it is in but with doubled vowels in line with the regional traditions.

The name comes from the Māori kupu (word) pae, which is a ridge or resting place, and raataa, a large rata tree that grew on the pae in Burtt Rd.

Auckland Transport’s executive manager of integrated networks Mark Lambert said more Māori ingoa meant more te reo Māori use across the city.

“In the last few years, we’ve seen the presence of te reo Māori on Auckland’s public transport network increase substantially – from onboard announcements on trains and buses to the new signage that is being installed across the city,” he said.

“The gifted station names continue AT’s commitment to ensuring te reo Māori is seen, heard, spoken and learned across our network and we’re thrilled to be part of that journey.”

The three stations are part of a government upgrade programme and planning approvals for Maketuu and Paeraataa stations were granted through the Covid-19 Recovery fast track process, while the Ngaakooroa station approval application will be lodged with Auckland Council soon according to the normal process.

The stations will be part of the newly electrified rail network.

KiwiRail is in the process of buying the land needed and the stations are still being designed. It expects all three stations to be finished by late 2025.

The announcement comes just weeks after new names were released for the City Rail Link stations in Auckland central.

The new names are Maungawhau Station (for Mt Eden, an existing station), Karanga a Hape Station (for Karangahape, a new station), Te Wai Horotiu Station (for Aotea, a new station) and Waitematā Station (for Britomart, an existing station).