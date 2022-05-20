The battle of the bridge: MP blasts authorities for lack of action over Waimakariri bridge debacle

Challenge Waimak's Mark Wales says the old Waimakariri Bridge has always been the city council's responsibility, but they like to simply pass the buck.

Authorities playing pass the buck with responsibility over a major Canterbury bridge is a “appalling show of incompetence”, the area’s MP says.

A single-vehicle crash on the old Waimakariri Bridge over a week ago had not been cleaned up as of Friday, leaving the major thoroughfare blocked across one lane, allowing only northbound traffic to pass.

The Waimakariri District Council initially passed the matter on to the Christchurch City Council (CCC), saying the bridge was the city council’s responsibility. The city council disagreed and said it was a Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency problem. As it was not a highway, it was passed back to the city council, which had since confirmed it is responsible for maintaining the bridge.

“This is an absolute shambles, and one that is seriously affecting residents and businesses in what is already a difficult time for them,” Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey, of National, said.

The blockage meant no cars could travel from North Canterbury to Christchurch via the bridge.

Mark Wales, of Waimak Challenge petrol station, said the bridge being down to one lane was a major disturbance for more than 40 businesses in the area.

It would be a disaster not to have an alternative route in and out of the city if a crash was to close the motorway bridge, he said.

Wales said after 16 years of owning a business next to the old bridge, he was well aware it was the city council’s responsibility.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The old Waimakariri River Bridge north of Christchurch has been reduced to one lane for more than a week.

“It has always been their responsibility, but they like to pass the buck, or put it in the too hard basket.”

Having the bridge closed to southbound traffic caused extra congestion on the motorway, which in turn caused crashes and delays, Wales said.

“The CCC does not seem to care, and it is greatly affecting my, and other, businesses around the area.

“Something needs to be done urgently.”

Wales estimated his business was down 30 to 35% in revenue over the past week.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey, of National, says the delay in reopening the bridge is “an appalling show of incompetence”. (File photo)

“The council just doesn’t care about small businesses.”

On Friday morning, more than a week after the crash, Doocey’s office received an email from a Christchurch City Council representative. They said the council was in fact responsible for the bridge. They did not include what the council’s next steps were to resolve the blockage.

Doocey’s office could expect a response within five business days, the council representative said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Challenge Waimak’s Mark Wales says the bridge closure is seriously affecting his business and many others.

Council contractor City Care manages maintenance of the bridge.

A city council spokesperson said its roading maintenance contractor was working with council staff to “finalise the repair methodology and a timeframe for this as soon as possible”.

They were waiting for the hardwood timber needed to replace the damaged guardrails, which had to be supplied from the North Island.

The timber needed to be of a certain grade to meet safety standards, the spokesperson said.

“Just to be clear, the bridge has not been closed. The southbound lane of the bridge has been kept open for northbound traffic to use as it is the safest route.”